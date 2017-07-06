Myntra to host fashion show at Times Square for IIFA celebrations

Myntra is ready to host a fashion show at the famous Times Square in New York during the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) celebrations later this month. Myntra is the official style partner for the Bollywood awards ceremony. The fashion show will symbolically unramp, where models will express their distinct styles while having fun on the go, walk in groups, which is a break from tradition.

The looks will be assorted from the outfits and accessories available on the Myntra by their in-house experts. The curated attire will showcase everyday wear, airport looks with funky add on to amp daily clothing. A Bollywood showstopper will be walking for the fashion show.

The fashion showcase at New York Times Square articulates Myntra’s commitment to making global fashion available to shoppers. The experience of shopping the looks online while the show is on will allow Myntra consumers to engage with fashion like never before. The IIFA weekend will host a range of activities from July 13 to 16. Myntra brings the best of fashion under one roof, while IIFA brings the best of Bollywood.