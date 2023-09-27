N Brown adds Ted Baker, FatFace to SS24 third-party brand offering

British group N Brown, which owns retailers Simply Be, JD Williams, and Jacamo, has expanded its range of third-party brands for the Spring-Summer 2024 season.

The online fashion and homeware group is introducing British lifestyle brand FatFace to its Jacamo and JD Williams platforms from September to bolster their offerings.

From the Autumn, Jacamo will also be adding a selection of smart casual pieces by upmarket label Ted Baker in sizes M-6XL, as well as products from fitness clothing label Gym King.

Finally, Simply Be has added lifestyle sports brand Tala to its offering. The first drop will include pieces from Tala’s Dayflex and Skinluxe ranges and will be available in sizes S-4XL.

“We’re excited to introduce these fantastic new third-party brands across JD Williams, Simply Be, and Jacamo this Autumn,” group buying director at N Brown, Sara Bradley, said in a statement.

“In line with our customer engagement strategy, we remain focused on continuously improving our third-party offer.

“We are already exploring plenty of brilliant opportunities for future seasons, and are excited to work with the new brands later this year and beyond as we continue to make our customers look and feel amazing, champion inclusivity and serve the underserved.”