Net-a-Porter enters kidswear category with Gucci pop-up store

Net-a-Porter is venturing into kidswear. The luxury e-tailer has announced a pop-up kidswear store in partnership with Gucci, set to launch on July 16 and operate for six weeks. The store will feature items for boys and girls aged 0-12, as well as some unisex options.

”The kidswear pop-up on Net-a-Porter is such an exciting moment for us. It’s our first foray into the category, and we’ve found the perfect partner in Gucci. With Mr Porter’s kidswear project also underway, this really marks the beginning of something special”, said Alison Loehnis, president of Net-a-Porter, in a statement sent to FashionUnited by email.

The pieces include smocks, dresses, babygros, hoodies and playsuits featuring Gucci’s signature animal print motifs, green and red stripes, floral patterns and embroidery.

Pictures: courtesy of Net-a-Porter