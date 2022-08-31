New report shows popularity of virtual try-ons in fashion and beauty space

Insights into the ever-changing standards of beauty and fashion technology trends were shared in a report by fashion tech solutions provider Perfect Corp.

The findings from the Beauty and Fashion Tech Trends Around the World report, analysed big data sourced from Perfect Corp.’s YouCam suite of apps, which features thousands of AR-powered beauty and fashion filters that users can try on virtually. The report focuses on user data sourced from nine key regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, and China.

One of the main takeaways from the report shows how digital transformation is impacting the world of beauty and fashion retail, which since the pandemic has become more personalised and immersive.

In the first half of 2022, Perfect Corp. registered over 3 billion beauty and fashion virtual try-ons in the YouCam apps community, a clear sign that consumers have gotten used to using AR tools to discover the beauty and fashion products that best fit their personal style.

The virtual try-on big data insights also revealed the latest trends in beauty, as well as the growing influence of AR tech in the fashion space.

Key insights from the report reveal:

The type of routines that consumers are gravitating towards; the most popular lip color finishes and tones; the top eye makeup categories with the highest number of virtual try-ons. the rising popularity of fashion virtual try-on; the importance of eyewear and jewelry within the virtual try-on space

“We are excited to share our next trend report with the beauty and fashion industries, and know that these insights will help brands better understand consumer preferences and needs as we move into the retail season ahead.”, said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO Alice Chang. “By leveraging the big data and technology insights provided by Perfect Corp.’s YouCam apps community, brands can fine-tune their customer journeys to drive maximum impact and engagement.”

To read the full report go to: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/color-trends/global-beauty-fashion-tech-trends-2022.