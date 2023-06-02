Nike teams up with Jacquemus for the new J Force 1

American sportswear retailer Nike and French fashion label Jacquemus rejoin forces to unveil the new J Force 1 sneaker, launching officially in June.

Crafted for “the dreamers among us” per the brand’s press release, the sneaker features a modified AF1 upper to the sole and elevated touches such as the metal swoosh logo and "JF1" dubrae. The outsole is also imprinted with JF1 inverted logos custom to the shoe.

Tapped for the brand’s “sophistication and playful wit,” Jacquemus’ reinvention of the iconic Air Force 1 sneaker features original woven detailing and signature elements. In addition to the elements taken from the Air Force 1, the JF1 is also inspired by the AGC Terra.

The JF1 is the second iteration of Nike’s partnership with “​​modern-day surrealist” Jacquemus, following the launch of the ultra-trendy Air Humara collaboration in 2022. The previous “Hot Pink” Air Humara drop in September quickly sold out, a precedent set by the first release earlier that year.

The JF1 will be available first exclusively on Jacquemus’ website on the 13th, followed by a global release at Nike on the 23rd.