Nordstrom providing 25,000 pairs of Nikes to students in need

Nordstrom has launched its annual campaign with the nonprofit Shoes That Fit. For the past 11 years, Nordstrom has worked with its customers to provide over 240,000 pairs of brand-new, properly fitting shoes to kids in need in local communities where Nordstrom operates. Nordstrom partnered with Shoes That Fit realizing how expensive new shoes can be for families to purchase at the start of the school year, and wanted to ensure accessibility to good footwear for students.

“Each fall, our customers and employees look forward to the chance to help students across the country start school on the right foot with a pair of new sneakers,” said Scott Meden, chief marketing officer at Nordstrom, in a statement. “With many students returning to school for the first time since 2020, we are grateful to play a small part in setting them up for success as they reenter classrooms.”

This year with Nike as the exclusive shoe partner, Nordstrom has committed to helping more than 25,000 kids start the school year right with a pair of brand-new and properly fitting Nike sneakers.

“Nike is a long-standing brand partner with Nordstrom,” said Tacey Powers, executive vice president and general merchandise manager of shoes at Nordstrom, in a statement. “We are excited about the opportunity to offer kids these high-quality sneakers to start the school year feeling comfortable, confident and ready to learn.”

From August 16 through September 19, customers can donate to the Shoes That Fit campaign in one of three ways through visiting any U.S. Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Nordstrom Local store, Nordstrom.com or NordstromRack.com and purchasing a 10 dollar Shoes That Fit giving card, adding a donation when they check out at Nordstrom.com, or making an online, tax-deductible donation at shoesthatfit.org/Nordstrom. All giving cards and donations go directly toward Shoes that Fit who will provide new Nike sneakers to kids in need.