NYFW SS22: Carolina Herrera celebrates 40 years in fashion

For spring/summer 2022, Carolina Herrera’s creative director Wes Gordon celebrated four decades of fashion at the New York-based atelier, House of Herrera with a decadent collection filled with bold, vibrant ballgowns.

Described as a “fresh tribute to the glamour, fun and irreverence of the early 1980s,” this is a collection inspired by the vivid shapes, alegría de vivir (happiness of living), and bold confidence of Carolina Herrera’s early collections, and a handmade collection dossier discovered by Gordon documenting the spring/summer 1983 collection.

Image: courtesy of Carolina Herrera

The collection, shown during New York Fashion Week, mixed signature Carolina Herrera styles such as florals and polka dots on elegant ballgowns and cocktail dresses, alongside bralettes, crop tops and mini-skirts, which added a modern, youthful touch.

While the vibrant hues of reds, pinks, and marigolds were beautiful, it was the riffs of black and white, seen in graphic vertical stripes and in cascading layers of tulle that made the biggest statement of a bold, confident Herrera woman.

Image: courtesy of Carolina Herrera

Dramatic sleeves continue to be a statement element of the House, evolving to delicate puffs at the shoulder or dramatic shapes framing the face while bright floral prints were mixed with polka dots to “evoke endless summer nights,” explained the brand.

Other highlights included playful sequin gingham tailored into sharp suiting and mini-dresses and a print featuring painted brush strokes spelling out the letters of Carolina seen on high-waisted skirts with thigh-high slits, bralettes and elegant dresses.

Image: courtesy of Carolina Herrera

The collection was complemented by bold statement jewellery, further riffing off the floral and polka dot motifs, and shoes and handbags by CH Carolina Herrera, along with makeup by Carolina Herrera Beauty.

Image: courtesy of Carolina Herrera

Image: courtesy of Carolina Herrera

Image: courtesy of Carolina Herrera

Image: courtesy of Carolina Herrera