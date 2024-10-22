Office goths and tiny scarves take over Taipei Fashion Week SS25 street style

Taiwan is currently in the midst of finalising its final day of Taipei Fashion Week, the country’s bid at contributing to the global fashion landscape while showcasing its own selection of homegrown talent. With much of the core calendar out of the way, we can now look back at some of the looks attendees of the shows sported, bringing together an overview of trends dominating the local market away from the bright lights of the runway.

Office goths

Taipei Fashion Week SS25 street style trends. Credits: @streetstylesnap.tw / Vogue/Taipei Fashion Week.

Shirts, ties and suiting are not solely reserved for the office anymore. In Taipei, traditional formalwear was turned on its head through ‘gothified’ means. In a series of primarily black looks, an overabundance of accessories could be seen, from chain necklaces and bulky platforms to handmade embellishments adorning personalised layers. Corsets and belts added to the overall aesthetic, providing layering to reshape recognisable garments.

Trousers on trousers

Taipei Fashion Week SS25 trends. Credits: @streetstylesnap.tw / Vogue/Taipei Fashion Week.

Layering bottoms has become a staple in the streets of global fashion weeks, and the same could continue to be said for Taipei, where trousers on trousers captured the hearts of show audiences. Variations of this style were expansive, however. While some opted for double denim, the top layer appearing more distressed to add depth, others combined styles, mixing and matching sportswear with tailoring, for example.

Pieced together skirts

Taipei Fashion Week SS25 street style trends. Credits: @streetstylesnap.tw / Vogue/Taipei Fashion Week.

Experimentation in the bottom half of outfits continued into skirts. Maxi skirts in particular got a major upgrade in the form of patchworking techniques that appeared to be the product of the wearer’s own personalisation. Men also got in on the trend with their own takes, some layering their statement skirt with off-kilter additions, like an out-of-place blazer, while others created new shapes by utilising buttons to create an asymmetric effect.

American sports gear

Taipei Fashion Week SS25 street style. Credits: @snaplabbtw / Vogue/Taipei Fashion Week.

Is it time for the football shirt to move over? Taipei Fashion Week guests seem to think so. In place of the sports kit that has held a tight grip over the world of fashion throughout the past year, attendees turned to the world of US sports, in particular American football. Jerseys of the popular sport took precedence over its more global counterpart, and were spotted with unexpected additions, such as camo shorts, cravat and tailored shirts.

Tiny scarves

Taipei Fashion Week SS25 street style trends. Credits: @snaplabbtw / Vogue/Taipei Fashion Week.

Despite the humidity of Taipei’s urban jungle, attendees never strayed from the use of accessories. One that seemed to remain imperative to bringing an outfit together was that of a small, alas statement-making, scarf. Whether worn as a frilly bow or flung over the shoulder, many leaned into the subtle drama such an item could present.