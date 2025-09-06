Oslo Runway 2025: Norwegian heritage drives key trends

Oslo Runway, spotlighting leading and emerging Norwegian fashion talent, took place from August 25 to 30, 2025, as previously reported by FashionUnited. This year marked the event’s tenth anniversary, featuring an official program of nearly 60 designers, artists, and brands that balanced established names with rising voices. While not yet as internationally recognized as Copenhagen Fashion Week, Oslo Runway has steadily built momentum over the past decade, drawing buyers and media from around the world. Across the five-day showcase, two standout trends came to the forefront.

The New Wool Order

Norway’s long-standing reputation for knitwear—deeply tied to the country’s hygge tradition—was on display with a standout collection from Kari Traa. Founded by the former Olympic gold medalist skier, the brand seamlessly blended activewear with chunky wool knits, reimagined in bold, vibrant pinks.

Credits: KariTraa/Courtesy: Shotby_lucas.Studio

Credits: KariTraa/Courtesy: Shotby_lucas.Studio

Credits: KariTraa/Courtesy: Shotby_lucas.Studio

At Woodling, the brand’s heritage in knitwear remained evident but was reinterpreted for spring, with airy, playful textures paired with lace in fresh shades of green and yellow, alongside bolder, heavier knits in a striking red.

Credits: Woodling/Courtesy: Shotby_lucas

Credits: Woodling/Courtesy: Nora B Studios

Credits: Woodling/Courtesy: Shotby_lucas

Debuting at Oslo Runway, Ella & Il showed a show-stopping camel-colored mohair tunic with floor sweeping fringe over white knit shorts.

Credits: Ella & II/Courtesy: Stephanie Sikkes

Clean Girl

Norwegian fashion design emphasizes clean silhouettes, refined tailoring and a neutral color palette, All of these features were on display at Oslo Runway, including layered looks, versatile pieces, and understated luxury.

From Envelope1976 a capelet rendered in white lambskin with matching flared pants had a white fur scarf tied at the waist.

Credits: Envelope1976/ Courtesy: Ole Martin Halvorsen

And a classic trench in a slim silhouette.

Credits: Envelope1976/ Courtesy: Ole Martin Halvorsen

At ESP, led by Elisabeth Stray Pedersen, a gender-neutral collection with garments made from the first Norwegian recycled wool textile complete with a fully local value chain. Models wore football cleats!

Credits: ESP/ Courtesy: BELLAMORK

In other sections Pedersen included soft and sheer materials juxtaposed with sturdy wool gabardine.

Credits: ESP/ Courtesy: Magnus Nordstrand

Christian Aks presented a refined aesthetic where sharp tailoring met the ease of flowing fabrics.

Credits: Christian Aks/ Courtesy: Helene Nesset

At Oslo Runway 2025, one of the most distinctive millinery trends was a brimless hat silhouette that fused the classic pillbox with the Russian ushanka/winter hat. It was seen on the runways of Christian Aks and Envelope 1976 and worn by several show attendees.

Credits: ChristianAks/ Courtesy: Martin Rustad Johansen

Credits: Envelope 1976/ Courtesy: Ole Martin Halvorsen

Credits: Oslo Street Style/@ignatwiig

Credits: Oslo Street Style/@ignatwiig

Credits: Oslo Street Style/@ignatwiig