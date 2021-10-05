& Other Stories launches fashion-themed board game

Retailer & Other Stories has launched The Style Game, a fashion-themed board game featuring its autumn/winter collections.

The limit-edition multiplayer board game revolves around & Other Stories three ateliers - Stockholm, Los Angeles and Paris. Players, represented by a small golden brass metal game pieces in the shape of ballerinas and shoes, start in their favourite atelier and roll the die to move around the board and gather fashion cards.

The first player who collects a full look from one of the three ateliers and walks to or past that city wins The Style Game.

The game also includes questions about fashion, culture and inspiring women, with players encountering cards with quizzes, travels, and conversation starters. In addition, there are special treasure cards that give players real treats in & Other Stories stores such as discounts.

Image: courtesy of & Other Stories

Rocky af Ekenstam Brennicke, director brand and creative at & Other Stories, said in a statement: “By providing some extra fun for our customers and inviting them to play around in the world of Stories and our ateliers, we wanted to not only bring to light our autumn collections in a unique way, but also rejoice being in the company of our closest friends again, even if just a few people.”

& Other Stories has also created a small Style Game pop-up in all the stores that have a Kiosque, “game” corners with bistro tables to sit down and play with friends.

The Style Game is available in select & Other Stories stores priced 28 pounds.

Image: courtesy of & Other Stories

Image: courtesy of & Other Stories

Image: courtesy of & Other Stories