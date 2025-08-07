Packing light when traveling - lean on the wallet, the planet and the ego

A majority of US shoppers spends up to 200 US dollars on their holiday wardrobe each year according to a CivicScience survey. The main reasons mentioned for buying new instead of taking what is in the closet were ’to update my wardrobe’ (45 percent of respondents), ‘for a vacation or trip’ (27 percent) and for about one quarter (26 percent), ‘just for fun’.

This had me think about the heavy cost of traveling on the environment and the mounting piles of discarded clothes - while the per person textile waste that is discarded each year in the US comes to around 37 kilograms according to Earth.org, it is about 16 kilograms per person in Europe according to the European Environment Agency.

Spending ‘just for fun’ means a heavy toll on the environment

In addition, bags are becoming bigger and heavier, incurring significant costs for airlines as luggage handling is a significant portion of their overall operational expenses, not to mention requiring more fuel, labour and maintenance. And every kilo counts as airlines spend an estimated 472 US dollars more on fuel per flight for every A380 passenger carrying just an extra 2 kilograms of luggage, according to Physics Stack Exchange. No wonder then that airlines pass these costs on to travellers who are charged per piece of luggage.

Thus, taking as little luggage as possible - also called ‘onebagging’ - would indeed be leaner on the environment, the wallet and the wardrobe. I wanted to know if it was possible to make do with just the minimum free luggage allowance - a carry-on bag that measures 16 by 8 by 10 inches (40 x 20 x 25 centimetres), especially in view of the last point - could my fashion ego do with less? Essentially, we all want to look our best and the reason UK holiday makers give for buying new — dressing for social media and not wanting to be caught in the same outfit twice — is very real.

Are the days of overstuffed suitcases numbered? Credits: Timur Weber / Pexels

What makes ‘onebagging’ work?

What made it finally into the bag, accounting for all eventualities in terms of weather (warm and cooler) and terrains (mountains and city needs)? One pair of jeans, two t-shirts, a sweater and a fleece jacket were must-haves; also two pairs of leggings and yoga pants. A dress and a couple of tunics were nice-to-haves, as was a lightweight jacket. The deliberation over taking a big, warm shawl of 75 by 31 inches (190 x 80 centimetres) proved a wise decision as it doubled up as a blanket and yoga mat cover. A small muffler around the neck and a cap can help with those pesky airplane draughts.

Colour coordination is absolutely essential - with so few choices, travellers cannot afford to have colours that clash or not match. Sticking to one or two ranges makes it easy to mix and match and gives outfits a more elegant look (dark blue and olive worked in my case, even for socks).

I was not sure if there would be an opportunity to go swimming but did not want to pack swimwear that I would not need in the end. So I made sure to take underwear in a quick-drying material that could double up as swimwear. The reverse could also work - taking swimwear that could pass as casual wear like swim shorts or tops.

Speaking of materials, making sure to opt for comfortable, breathable materials as well as functional ones is a must. Fashion may kill pain but there is no space for uncomfortable, scratchy or non-functional items when on a clothing budget! Also each item of clothing should ‘spark joy’ (as minimalist queen Marie Kondo would say) as the traveller will have to wear it over and over again.

So precious! This comfy shawl, gifted by a friend many years ago, became my trusty travel companion. Credits: Simone Preuss

The ego is the hardest to minimise

“A packer faces three obstacles. There’s contingency: a variety of possible futures must somehow be tamed. There’s consumerism: the junk you own needs to be winnowed into a useful curation. And there’s comfort: we want to be cushioned against transit’s sharp points,” explains Joshua Rothman in his December 2024 article for the New Yorker, “Why can’t you pack a bag?”. But, he adds, “there’s actually a fourth obstacle: you”.

It takes a certain laissez-faire attitude, a coolness with a limited wardrobe; being okay with - gasp - having to repeat an outfit. In the end, it depends on one’s personality or ego. In my case, I took stock - was there outfit envy when seeing other travellers (with big bags) in nicer garb? Or was it liberating to have a limited wardrobe at my disposal because putting together outfits was easier and less time-consuming?

After the trip, there was a certain satisfaction in knowing that nothing had been taken that was not needed - every item had been duly worn. Socks and t-shirts were a bit in short supply but there is a remedy for that too.

Could one scale down even further?

Absolutely! If visiting friends - especially if they are about the same size - another option is to downsize further and borrow what one needs. That would make for light travel indeed! Or leaves room to buy souvenirs or other items that catch one’s fancy.

Another option is to rent or carefully select clothes - many brands or specialised companies like Rent the Runway, Stitch Fix or Lena the Fashion Library have come on the market with attractive subscriptions, curation options or one-time rentals. However, this requires careful planning and coordination as one has to check where the service is offered and what is on offer.

Neat and tidy does the trick but one can always scale down further. Credits: Kindel Media / Pexels

Travellers may also be able to swap clothes - with friends or strangers. There are regular swap events — swap parties or swap shops — now in many cities. Those interested can simply bring clothes that are no longer loved or needed (but in good condition) and exchange with items found at the event. Clothing swaps are usually free to attend, especially when organised by communities, or may have a small entry fee to cover costs. There are also apps that specialise in clothing swaps like SwapCo, Dopplle, and Nuw. Online platform SwapStyle is dedicated to swapping while Vinted and Depop swapping alongside buying and selling.

And there is always the challenge of “zerobagging” - taking no baggage at all - but that does include a jacket with (lots of) pockets.

Conclusion

Is it possible to travel with few clothes when on vacation or even a business trip? Yes, with a bit of pre-planning and coordination. This is also a chance to identify loved, trusted and multifunctional pieces in one’s wardrobe and embrace slow fashion, i.e. pieces that last. Elegant (travel) wear brands like TRVL DRSS, JapanTKY, Women By Earn, Lotta Ludwigson and others can help build an elegant travel wardrobe that is timeless and meant to last for years.

Another perk of onebagging is not having to lug big suitcases around. And being able to whizz past check-in lines at the airport and not having to wait at the luggage carousel.

Last but not least, traveling light is good for the ego too - confronting one’s greed that leads to overpacking and returning with clothes that were never worn on vacation, maybe even discarded, thus adding to the mountain of unwanted clothes. Restricting to expand -- it’s a win-win, so thumbs up for light travel!