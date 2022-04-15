Pangaia partners with Vandy The Pink on eco-conscious collection

Innovation-led brand Pangaia has unveiled a partnership with South Korean-born, Virginia-based designer, Vandy The Pink, with the release of a limited edition, eco-friendly capsule designed to bring awareness to the importance of protecting trees.

The capsule consists of three pieces, a hoodie, trackpant and t-shirt, that each draw inspiration from both Vandy’s tongue-in-cheek design style and Pangaia’s material philosophy, which is centred around high-tech naturalism.

Quotes on the items, which replace Pangaia’s signature textblocks, read: “Trees act as the lungs of our planet. We must plant, protect and restore them. Nurture, embrace and bloom together with the earth.”

In a release, Vandy said on the collection: “When Pangaia and Nordstrom approached us to work on this project, we were excited from the beginning to get this project going.

“We are inspired by Pangaia’s messaging and sustainable technology, so it was meaningful and special for us to incorporate our brand values and art into this special collection to celebrate Earth Day.”

Next to the launch, Nordstrom and Pangaia have also said they will be making donations to Direct Relief, a nonprofit that provides medical aid to Ukraine and surrounding countries.