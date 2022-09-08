Pantone reveals SS23 colour trend report for New York Fashion Week

Global authority on colour Pantone has revealed its Fashion Colour Trend Report for the spring/summer 2023 edition of New York Fashion Week.

The report has been published by trend forecaster Pantone Color Institute and features the organisation’s top ten colours for the season, as well as five new classics that can be expected from designers’ collections.

According to the institute’s experts, colours for SS23 portray consumers’ shifting relationship with colour over the past few years, shown through palettes that aims to express both “newfound freedom” and the “excitement of trying something new”.

“Colours for spring/summer 2023 are recalibrated for the new era we are entering,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, in a release.

Eiseman continued: “Blending escapism with reality, wholesomeness, and joy, we embrace the exploration of extreme contrast in mood and colour. There is utility and basic-ness to this season’s colour story, while at the same time, there is an uplifting vital sense of play that comes through.”

SS23 NYFW Colour Palette

Image: Pantone Fashion Colour Trend Report SS23 for NYFW

For Pantone’s colour palette, experts selected a range of contrasting hues that aimed to encourage experimentation and individualistic expression. This could be seen in a “super charged” tone called ‘Fiery Red’, which clashed with ‘Peach Pink’, a warm, nurturing hue. Many of the colours are described with a positive perspective, such as ‘Empire Yellow’, which is said to radiate joyfulness, or ‘Classic Green’, a tone that Pantone noted is imbued with health giving qualities.

Image: Pantone Fashion Colour Trend Report SS23 for NYFW

SS23 NYFW New Classics

In contrast to its core colour palette, Pantone’s New Classics offer up hues that are described as having a “quiet presence”, each one seamlessly combining with the next. Within this palette is a watery aqua tone ‘Skylight’, a lilac infused grey ‘Gray Lilac’ and a subtle green colour ‘Leek Green’. Additionally, the ‘Vanilla Cream’ and ‘Macchiato’ colourings further emphasis the “ultra-calm” ambience Pantone is attempting to achieve.