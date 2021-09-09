Pantone unveils colour trend report for NYFW SS22

Colour authority Pantone is predicting that New York Fashion Week designers will be using colours that connects “calm and comfort with free spirited optimism and a desire for joyful adventures,” for spring/summer 2022.

The NYFW colour trend report for spring/summer 2022 reflects consumers aspiration for balance, following the pandemic, explains the Pantone Colour Institute experts, offering both “comfort, clarity and security” while also allowing for “spontaneity, excitement and joy”.

There are ten standout colours and five core classics, include sweet pale pastels shades, alongside a vibrant yellow, a hot-pink, and a fiery red, as well as a deep purple and tranquil hues that Pantone states blends “comfort and familiarity with unexpected delight”.

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement: “Colours for spring/summer 2022 bring together our competing desires for comforting familiarity and joyful adventure through a range of soothing and timeless colours, along with joyous hues that celebrate playfulness.

“As we enter this new landscape where fashion rules no longer apply, hues for spring/summer 2022 allow us to mix and marry as we please, encouraging the exploration of new chromatic realities, and opening the door for personalised style and spontaneous colour statements.”

Pantone spring/summer 2022 New York Fashion Week colour palette

Image: courtesy of Pantone

Pantone 12-4401 ‘Spun Sugar’ - is a sweetened pastel with an airy nature.

Pantone 13-1513 ‘Gossamer Pink’ - a soft and powdery pink that has a light and tender touch.

Pantone 18-2042 ‘Innuendo’ - a hot pink that sends a tantalising message.

Pantone 19-4151 ‘Skydiver’ - a tranquil and serene blue hue.

Pantone 14-0850 ‘Daffodil’ - a joyful yellow that connects you to the spontaneity of a spring garden.

Image: courtesy of Pantone

Pantone 16-4118 ‘Glacier Lake’ - a calming and cooling light blue that conveys serenity and quietude.

Pantone 18-4728 ‘Harbor Blue’ - a blue-green shade that reflects our search for a safe space.

Pantone 18-1019 ‘Coca Mocha’ - a brown that warms the spirit.

Pantone 18-3324 ‘Dahlia’ - a stand out purple exuding a dynamic vibe.

Pantone 18-1564 ‘Poinciana’ - a commanding heated red that makes a dramatic statement.

Pantone spring/summer 2022 core classic colours

Image: courtesy of Pantone

The ten standout colours for NYFW sit alongside four “current takes” on core classics, offering seasonless hues “whose versatility express longevity,” adds Pantone, to anchor tranquil and vibrant colours.

Pantone 11-0602 ‘Snow White’ - a clean and pure white offering simplicity and uninterrupted inner peace.

Pantone 13-0003 ‘Perfectly Pale’ - a subtle sandy beige that speaks to the soothing comfort of a warm, inviting beach.

Pantone 16-6216 ‘Basil’ - a sweet and savoury hue that emanates health and wellness.

Pantone 14-4104 ‘Northern Droplet’ - a pale grey that instils feelings of tranquillity.

Pantone 18-4004 ‘Poppy Seed’ - a silent power of deep grey that contains timeless familiarity.