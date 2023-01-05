Paris School of Decorative Arts holds open days: a look at its fashion programme

On Friday January 27 and Saturday January 28 2023, the Paris School of Decorative Arts (École des Arts Décoratifs de Paris), which aims to "train future artists and designers to be creators of contemporary decor and transformers of tomorrow's world", will open its workshops to the public: two days during which future students can go behind the scenes of the institution’s know-how and creation and to discover the fashion courses offered.

The textile and material design course aims to develop students' creativity, research and innovation skills, which will be used in the fields of textiles, materials and surfaces for housing and architecture, clothing, objects, automobiles, aeronautics, public facilities, etc.

Through a combination of different approaches, the teaching of clothing design at Paris School of Decorative Arts aims to grasp clothing design by integrating current issues such as eco-responsibility and recycling. With regard to an industry considered to be one of the most harmful to the environment, the Paris School of Decorative Arts has set itself the mission of training responsible designers, bringing an innovative vision to the design of clothing and accessories.

The Enamoma / PSL master's degree is the result of close collaboration between the Paris School of Decorative Arts and the Dauphine - PSL and Mines Paris - PSL institutions. Through higher education and research, the degree hopes to contribute to the creation of a responsible and social fashion industry. The Master Mode & Matière is a committed and interdisciplinary space of experimentation which combines academic and professional expertise in order to train future professionals in design, management and engineering.

Each year, more than 800 designers from 10 disciplines (Art-space, interior design, film animation, graphic design, product design, textile and material design, clothing design, printed image, photo/video studies, and scenography), along with the Master's degree in Fashion and Matter - Enamoma / PSL, commit themselves to creating the material, visual and imaginary environment of today and to thinking about the changing societal and artistic landscape.

