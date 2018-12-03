Patagonia to donate 10 million dollars to environmental causes

Patagonia, an outfitter of alpine and outdoor clothing, is to give 10 million dollars in an unplanned tax break to environmental causes.

The Ventura-based company received the surplus after US tax breaks imposed by the Trump administration saw the company pay less corporate tax.

Since 1985, Patagonia has funded grassroots activism as part of its commitment to 1 percent for the Planet. This additional 10 million dollars will go to charities and groups defending air, water and land. It will also include support for the regenerative organic agriculture movement.

Patagonia’s founder, Yvon Chouinard, says in a relase: “Catastrophe is here, and we need all the help we can get to address the climate crisis. Our government continues to ignore the seriousness and causes of the climate crisis. It is pure evil. We need to double down on renewable energy solutions. We need an agriculture system that supports small family farms and ranches, not one that rewards chemical companies intent on destroying our planet and poisoning our food. And we need to protect our public lands and waters because they are all we have left.”

Patagonia grew out of a small company that made tools for climbers. Alpinism remains at the heart of a worldwide business that still makes clothes for climbing – as well as for skiing, snowboarding, surfing, fly fishing, paddling and trail running. These are what the company calls silent sports.

In the US, the tax rate for some businesses was changed from 35 percent to 21 percent after Trump took office, which is the category Patagonia falls under. Other companies like pass-through businesses got a 20 percent reduction in their taxes. The cuts resulted in trillions less in tax money each year, many of which benefited environmental causes.

Photo credit: Patagonia Website