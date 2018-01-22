Patanjali to launch apparel line by Diwali 2018

Patanjali Ayurved is set to launch traditional Indian dresses by this Diwali. The Baba Ramdev promoted brand’s new clothing line was earlier set for April launch but it was delayed due to logistic issues.

Patanjali’s spokesperson SK Tijarawala says the apparels will include denim, sweaters and shirts. “We are working to meet the deadline and if not Diwali, then by January next year.” Experts say the company’s focus will be on manufacturing low cost apparel that is expected to cater to the spiralling middle class. Much of the manufacturing is expected to be outsourced. A report by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) states, “India is among the top apparel consuming nations, just behind the EU, the US, China and Japan. “The domestic apparel market of India is worth US$ 59 billion as per the 2015 figures. It has registered a robust growth rate of 10 per cent since 2005 despite global uncertainties and slack demand. The Indian domestic market has performed better than the largest consumption regions like the US, the EU and Japan where depressed economic conditions led to lower demand growth.”

The apparel sector is the big growth story for the Haridwar-based company that plans to line extend Ramdev’s brand to increase its turnover. Patanjali’s growth is phenomenal post its launch in 2006. Last year, the company posted a turnover of over Rs 10,000 crore. Starting in North India, the company is currently targeting West Bengal and Southern states. “We are getting a tremendous response in the southern states like Kerala,” Tijarawala added. Ramdev announced his company’s tie up with eight e-commerce companies, including Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm, BigBasket, Shopclues and Grofers to sell its products.