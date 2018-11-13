Pentland Brands announces five new charity partners

Pentland Brands has announced new partnerships with five charities, to last until 2021. The company said in a statement, the UK and international charities, which were chosen by its employees, provide valuable support in disadvantaged communities and embody its family business principle of ‘In Good Conscience’.

“We’re taking a strategic approach to our charity partnerships, supporting causes that really resonate with who we are as a company and have an impact in the countries where we operate. We’re really excited to be working with our new partners and can’t wait for the projects to get started”, said Zoe Cokeliss Barsley, Interim Head of corporate responsibility in a statement.

The company added that these new partnerships will help fulfil two goals: supporting women from disadvantaged backgrounds to reach their potential, and inspiring young people in the UK to be more active. Emerging Leaders initiative is aimed at delivering leadership training that empowers people to take control of their future. Pentland’s collaboration will introduce this programme to workers across two factories in Cambodia.

The British Council supporting economic empowerment through educational opportunities will be utilised by Pentland to support the development of online learning resources that enable more young people, especially women, in Thailand to access the craft sector. United Purpose strives to end poverty and inequality across the globe. Pentland will support this project, which uses sport to teach employability skills to young people living in slums in Mumbai, India.

Panathlon provides sporting opportunities for over 17,5000 young people with disabilities each year. Pentland’s partnership will enable the expansion of Panathlon’s swim programme to involve over 5,000 disabled swimmers and more than 1,000 young leaders over three years. SportInspired tackles childhood obesity in disadvantaged communities through fun and inclusive sports programmes for schools. Pentland will be supporting sports festivals and outreach programmes in four UK locations: Blackburn, London, Nottingham and Sunderland.

Picture credit:Pentland Brands