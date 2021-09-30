PFW: Balmain shows 10 year anniversary collection of creative director Oliver Rousteing

Why host a low key catwalk presentation when a music festival cum fashiontainment spectacle will create so much more buzz? Such is the case at Balmain as it returned to the physical runway for the first time since last year as it simultaneously celebrated the ten-year tenure of its creative director, Olivier Rousteing.

The show featured a bevy of supermodels, including Carla Bruni, France’s former first lady, and Naomi Campbell, with performances by Doja Cat and Franz Ferdinand. Over the megaphone Beyoncé could be heard saying: “Fresh, audacious, empowering.”

Held at La Seine Musicale, the festival is a benefit in fundraising for HIV charity RED, while at the same time celebrating fashion, dance, music and the arts.

As for the collection, the archive pieces at the end showed how far Rousteing has come in 10 years and the impact he has made to the fashion industry. The tailoring that opened the show was sensual and revelatory, a celebration of the body with a healthy dose of hedonism. Statement pieces in ruched leather will satisfy the customer craving glamour, but beyond the high octane there was depth and ease to the layering, a high-end Mad Max if you will.