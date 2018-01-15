Photographers Bruce Weber and Mario Testino accused of sexual misconduct

The New York Times on Saturday published an damning article about photographers Bruce Weber and Mario Testino sexually harassing male models on shoots. This follows a lawsuit filed against photographer Bruce Weber at the end of last year.

The credibility of the issue is compounded by no less than 15 models who have come forward against Weber, and 13 models and former assistance who have confirmed allegation that Testino “subjected them to sexual advances that, in some cases, included groping and masturbation” in accusations that date back to the early 90s. All of those who have spoken out are male.

According to The Times, Weber subjected models to “a pattern of what they said was unnecessary nudity and coercive sexual behavior, often during photo shoots” including “breathing exercises” which would escalate into genital touching. Apparently, the models even had a word for it: getting “Brucified”.

In one allegation against Testino by model Ryan Locke, the photographer allegedly invited the model to his room for a casting, answering the door in a loose robe and encouraging the model to go fully nude in his test shots. Locke also described the subsequent photo shoot, in which Testino was “aggressive and flirtatious throughout”. The photographer, he says, ordered everyone to leave the room, leaving himself alone with the model. Testino then locked the door and climbed on top of him, saying: “I’m the girl, you’re the boy,” before Locke pushed him off, got dressed and left.

Both photographers deny the claims

Representatives for both photographers said they were dismayed and surprised by the allegations.“I’m completely shocked and saddened by the outrageous claims being made against me, which I absolutely deny,” Mr. Weber said in a statement from his lawyer.

Lavely & Singer, a law firm that represents Mr. Testino, challenged the characters and credibility of people who complained of harassment, and also wrote that it had spoken to several former employees who were “shocked by the allegations” and that those employees “could not confirm any of the claims.”

Many of the claims are supported by onlookers that worked alongside Testino. “I saw him with his hands down people’s pants at least 10 times,” recalled shoot producer Thomas Hargreave, who worked with the photographer from 2008-2016. “Mario behaved often as if it was all a big joke. But it wasn’t funny. And the guys being placed in these situations wouldn’t know how to react. They would look at me, like, ‘What’s going on? How do I deal with this?’ It was terrible,” he said.

So far the industry response has been slow, with American Vogue editor Anna Wintour being the first to take a public stance. Both photographers have been contribution to Vogue for several decades, however Condé Nast has decided to put their working relationship with both photographers on hold for the foreseeable future.

An article in Racked published before Christmas summed it up: "The intimate nature of the (fashion) business is exactly why sexual harassment flourishes, models say. But as the dialogue about sexual misconduct inspired by the Harvey Weinstein scandal reverberates far beyond Hollywood, models are sharing their experiences with sexual misconduct and fighting back. Their stories, and lawsuits, mean the fashion industry must address whether it has been complicit in fostering sexual abuse."

Photo credit: Mario Testino, Michael Ioccisano / Getty Images North America / AFP