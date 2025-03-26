Pitti Uomo: Homme Plissé Issey Miyake to be guest of honour in Florence

The first guest designer for the upcoming 108th edition of Pitti Uomo has been confirmed.

Homme Plissé Issey Miyake will be the Guest of Honor at the Florentine menswear fair, Pitti Immagine announced on Wednesday. The SS26 collection from the Diversion line of the Japanese designer Issey Miyake will be unveiled on June 18 at a yet-to-be-disclosed location.

“We have long hoped to associate the name of the great Japanese brand with our event, and today we are finally able to share a long-awaited announcement: Homme Plissé Issey Miyake will be the Guest of Honor at Pitti Uomo 108”, says Raffaello Napoleone, CEO of Pitti Immagine. The invitation is a way for the event to “recognize and celebrate the quality, creativity, and originality of Miyake while highlighting the brand’s current creative direction, which has successfully reinterpreted the quiet, elegant magic of its founder,” according to the press release. The brand’s legendary founder passed away in August 2022, with his design team seamlessly taking over creative direction ever since.

“We feel grateful for this opportunity to be featured at one of the most celebrated menswear events around the world”, the design team said about the opportunity to present a collection in Florence. The upcoming collection that will be presented in the italian city will be inspired by the brands travels through italy, the team revealed.

As a guest at Pitti Uomo, Homme Plissé Issey Miyake follows in the footsteps of brands such as Marine Serre, Fendi, S.S. Daley, and Maison Margiela, all of which have previously showcased collections at the menswear fair. The next edition of Pitti Uomo will take place from June 17 to 20.