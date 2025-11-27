PolyU Hosts “Hong Kong Fasynates 2025” showcasing fashion–sports innovation

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) staged Hong Kong Fasynates 2025: Fashion x Sports from 22 to 23 November at Kai Tak Sports Park, presenting a large-scale showcase that blended fashion, sports and urban culture. Co-organised by PolyU’s School of Fashion and Textiles (SFT), Department of Biomedical Engineering (BME), and Research Institute for Sports Science and Technology (RISports), the two-day event highlighted Hong Kong’s growing influence in both the fashion and sportswear sectors.

The event opened with Move to Light, a digital illumination display created by acclaimed lighting designer and PolyU alumnus Tino Kwan. Senior government officials, PolyU leadership, sports advisors and industry representatives attended the ceremony, activating the installation that symbolised Hong Kong’s expanding role in fashion-tech and lifestyle innovation.

A fashion showcase followed, featuring five SFT alumni who previously were finalists in the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers’ Contest. Their collections—drawing inspiration from car racing, running, street dance, fitness and outdoor activity—explored the intersection of sports aesthetics and contemporary fashion design. The evening concluded with Skate to Style, a performance by the All Hong Kong Skateboarders Association.

On the second day, the Hong Kong Fasynates 2025 Bazaar turned Central Square into a hub for fashion and sports enthusiasts, hosting 11 booths featuring 16 lifestyle and fashion brands. Visitors attended live interviews with designers and founders, skateboarding demonstrations, and hands-on fashion, beauty and urban sports workshops. Performances by the Hong Kong Rope Skipping Club and local dance groups closed the programme.

Through runway presentations, performances and interactive activities, Hong Kong Fasynates 2025 highlighted the creativity and collaboration driving Hong Kong’s fashion and sports sectors, reinforcing the city’s ambition to position itself as a regional leader in design and innovation.