'Pooey Puitton' parody toy maker sues Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton hadn't even taken action against a satirical toy before its maker slapped down a lawsuit. MGA Entertainment, a California-based toy company filed a preemptive lawsuit against the LVMH-owned luxury brand to ensure it doesn't get in the way of its "Pooey Puitton" product.

The item is a toy purse, shaped like a cartoon poop, with handles and a slime filling. Its exterior design features a stylized face as well as a pattern of icons inspired by the original Louis Vuitton monogram. MGA Entertainment stated in its lawsuit that Pooey Puitton is meant “to criticize or comment upon the rich and famous, the Louis Vuitton name, the LV marks, and on their conspicuous consumption.”

Louis Vuitton has a copyright and trademark protections over its signature monogram. However, the brand has not taken any legal action against MGA Entertainment. The toy maker claimed that Louis Vuitton made a statement to an MGA Entertainment employee that the product infringed on rights last month, and now has filed its lawsuit as a preemptive strike against any litigation that could be filed by Louis Vuitton.

Though Louis Vuitton has not made a public statement regarding the Pooey Puitton toy, sources including The Fashion Law report the brand has been working "behind the scenes" to shut the product down.

Toy manufacturer claims that parodies are not protected by copyright

In its lawsuit, MGA Entertainment states that as its product is a parody, the brand is not infringing upon Louis Vuitton's rights.

Typically, trademark protections are to ensure a brand that its signature design cannot be used by a competitor to confuse consumers as to which brand manufactured a product. The Pooey Puitton toy is a satirical item that uses the Louis Vuitton design to make a statement against the brand.

MGA Entertainment does not aim to make consumers believe its 60 dollar toy is in any way affiliated with the luxury designer of 5,000 dollar handbags. Pooey Puitton is marketed towards children, rather than any consumer that would be interested in purchasing a Louis Vuitton handbag.

