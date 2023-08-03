Prada announces partnership with ZDHC, joins 'Roadmap to Zero' initiative

The Prada Group has unveiled its association as a "Signatory Friend" in the latest development of its collaboration with ZDHC (Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals). The luxury group, which is parent to labels Prada, MiuMiu, Car Shoe and Church’s, said the global multi-stakeholder initiative could stands as a vanguard, steering the fashion sector towards the conscientious management of chemicals within its manufacturing processes.

The programme is set to encompass the Group's array of suppliers, underscoring a resolute objective: the assurance of ZDHC specification adherence by the calendar year 2026.

As a crucial part of the Prada Group's efforts to be more sustainable, this initiative fits perfectly with the company's larger goal of supporting the environment, ecosystems, and the people involved in its entire production process.

Lorenzo Bertelli, who is in charge of Corporate Social Responsibility at the Prada Group and is the son of its leaders Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli, expressed his strong pride in partnering with ZDHC. He emphasized that making real progress in tackling global sustainability issues requires everyone working together, which both Prada and ZDHC believe in.

At a time when responsible business practices are really important, this partnership shows how committed the Prada Group is to being sustainable and recognizing the worldwide challenges that need collective action.