Pre Fall 2017 Materials Preview

Trendstop's catwalk team brings you the latest material themes fresh from the international Pre Fall Collections. First identified in our F/W 2017-18 Material Forecasts, these key looks will be impacting on the women's ready-to-wear market into the Fall/Winter 2017-18 season and beyond. Our inspirational seasonal reports are curated by our materials experts, evaluating each individual trend's commercial value and longevity for optimum analysis to inform decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive insight into three influential Pre Fall material directions that will be key for Fall/Winter 2017-18. Refined Meltons and Return of the Rib showcase the soft yet structural nature of Fall's knit and woollen fabrications, as clean lines and considered use of volume offer a contemporary twist to traditional techniques. Urban Satins reinvent a classic eveningwear finish for the modern wardrobe, elevating sports infused silhouettes to luxury status.

Refined Meltons

Melton wools undergo a contemporary revision for Fall. Dense, tightly woven fabrics are softened with gently brushed and felted finishes while heavyweight properties are perfect for creating softly structured volume, lending a modern sculptural quality to clean-cut outerwear and chic colour-matched separates.

Urban Satins

Cotton fabrics are woven to resemble sateen textures with glossy sheen finishes lending a new sophistication to durable materials. Traditional satin fabrications are reinvented through casual, sports inspired silhouettes infusing urban bomber shapes and sweatshirt inspired profiles with a luxurious sensibility.

Return of the Rib

Fall knitwear is given a tactile twist with raised and ribbed surfaces. Textured vertical and horizontal stripes are strongly pronounced with thick and heavy yarns, ideal for seasonal temperatures. Chunky proportions create new structures with cape-like silhouettes and added volume at the sleeves to offer new ideas on proportion and scale.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: Victoria Beckham, TSE, Dion Lee, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Victoria Victoria Beckham, Nili Lotan, TSE, Co all Pre-Fall 2017.