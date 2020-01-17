Pre-fall 2020 Colour trends on the runways

Trendstop gives FashionUnited readers a first look at the key colour directions for womenswear, emerging from the 2020 Pre Fall season.

Trendstop’s catwalk experts bring you the essential colour stories seen across the global SS20 Pre Fall presentations. Introducing the palette that will inform many of the upcoming ready-to-wear collections, Pre Fall hues channel some of the season’s biggest conversations around femininity and the modern women as well as the importance of nature influences and eco consciousness. Our comprehensive, international catwalk coverage and accompanying trend galleries evaluate each trend’s commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three key colours inspiring the 2020 season and beyond. Refreshing and elevating core shades is a hallmark of Resort, reflected in Biro Blue and Eco Camel. Whisper Pink puts a contemporary spin on a classically female hue.

Biro Blue

Core darks are reinvigorated as rich, inky biro blues update classic navy. Smooth, satin-finish fabrications, supple polished leathers and dense, compact woolens with a lustrous sheen enhance the increased depth of colour and luxuriousness Biro Blue provides especially when worn as a head-to-toe look.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Yigal Azrouel, Christian Dior, Agnona, all Pre Fall 2020

Whisper Pink

In line with the Resort season’s focus on femininity, pink gets a rethink. Delicate tones bring a quiet, subtle prettiness, particularly to casual categories, elevating the popular lounge aesthetic. Pale hues bring lightness to transeasonal knit garments while the fluid weight of fabrications and simplicity of the silhouettes has a refreshing, modernising effect on formally sugary shades.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Markus Lupfer, Theory, TSE, all Pre Fall 2020

Eco Camel

A natural sensibility infuses key neutrals, introducing a new, earthy dimension to classic camel. Cooler, yellower undertones provide the update, bringing sophistication to the season’s chunky rustic knitwear, giving outerwear a more refined, transeasonal appeal and reflecting the sustainable mindset of many designer collections.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Apiece Apart, Christian Dior, Bassike, all Pre Fall 2020

Exclusive Offer

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Resort 2020 Key Colour Directions, a curated overview of the essential shades from the 2020 Resort collections. Simply click here to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.