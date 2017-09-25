Premiere Vision Paris Fall Winter 2018-19 Overview

Trendstop's materials experts bring you an insider's guide to the essential print and fabric themes for that will be impacting the materials market into the FW18-19. Our team travelled to the Premiere Vision event held at the Parc d'Expositions in Paris where an optimistic, future-proof vibe saw environmental responsibility, sustainability and inspirations from nature fused with the latest tech innovations and digital world influences that will be key to your next Fall/Winter collections. Our comprehensive materials trade show coverage and image galleries evaluate each trends commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three materials directions that will be informing the FW18-19 season. Nouveau Neoprene explores scuba fabric's transition from pure performance to fashion essential while The Fashion Tweed sees the modern reinvention of a classic. Astronomy Prints look to the future with a mix of galactic themed digital graphics and illustrations.

Nouveau Neoprene

Scuba textures are reworked for Fall/Winter with a lighter handle that lends itself to fashion as well as sportswear applications. Spongy textures come with jersey-like finishes or contrast marled backers that tap into the athleisure trend while soft pastel tints and pale neutral colour-ways lend an increasingly transseasonal feel to substantial fabrications.

The Fashion Tweed

Boucle tweed textures are given a fashion twist for Fall with multicoloured, multi-textural knits shot with glittering metallics. Abstracted checks and stripes in looped, fluffy yarns are dotted with embroidery thread details or foil effect coatings for a contemporary take on a classic fabrication.

Astronomy Prints

Nebula prints, planetary patters and astrology motifs give an other-worldly feel to Fall fabrics. Photoreal images are layered and collaged for an abstracted, softer take on digital prints while illustrative zodiac signs over lunar landscapes offer a fresh way to do the space-age trend.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: G Vision, Ego Expe Pecci, SNT, Jules Tournier Since 1865, Lanificio Di Sordevolo, Laurent Garigue, Mitwill Textiles Europe, Fun Tekstil, Aker, all Fall Winter 2018-19.