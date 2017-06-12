Preview of the Resort 2018 trends

Trendstop's catwalk team brings you the latest apparel themes emerging at the international Resort collections. First identified in our SS18 womenswear Themes forecasts, these key looks will be impacting on the apparel market for the upcoming spring/summer season and beyond. Our inspirational seasonal reports are curated by our trend experts, evaluating each individual trends commercial value and longevity giving you the optimum level of in-depth analysis to inform decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive insight into four influential Resort trend directions that will be key to the SS18 season. The Nautical Traveller brings an ethnic update to classic maritime aesthetics for a subtly hybrid feel while inspiration from far-away lands sees The Wanderer lend new refinement to rustic textures. Expressed Femininity plays with placement and volume for a minimalist take on feminine frills and Crafted Sport combines performance qualities with crafting techniques for athleisure looks with a youthful, street smart vibe.

Nautical Traveller

Regatta stripes and classic nautical colour-ways are enriched by ethnic influences. A red, white and blue palette gains depth from deep, inky darks and sage greens. Unexpected placements disrupt traditional linear patterns while asymmetric silhouettes and voluminous proportions fuse nomadic inspirations with maritime cultures for a globetrotting appeal.

The Wanderer

Rustic textures are refined for a cleaner, more essentialist approach. Nomad culture meets contemporary fashion as natural fibres and raw, untreated materials express a premium feel with muted neutral tones and clean surface finishes. Soft, fluid folds and asymmetric layering add a feminine touch to organic womenswear silhouettes.

Expressed Femininity

Pretty pastel blues and inky navy tones contrast with girlish ruffles and frills, offering a fresh, contemporary take on overt femininity. Gathered waists and asymmetric hems enhance the draping quality of fluid jersey fabrications while softly starched shirtings and subtle tailoring give structure to the voluminous ruffles and tiered layering adorning skirts and dresses.

Crafted Sport

Performance sport meets modern arts and crafts as athletic casuals are combined with deconstructed bricolage, laser cuts and colourful weaves. Technical satin and neoprene are cut out and collaged together while rustic, homespun qualities are reimagined with laundry bag checks and statement fringed edges lending an urban streetwear vibe.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: 3.1 Phillip Lim, Oscar de la Renta, Warm, Chanel, Kitx, Tibi, Narciso Rodriguez, Marissa Webb, Prada, Versus Versace, Dion Lee, all Resort 2018.