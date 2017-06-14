Raf Simons debuts first eyewear collection for Calvin Klein

Raf Simons is having the time of his life at Calvin Klein. After launching Calvin Klein by Appointment, and recently winning the CFDA Awards for Menswear Designer of the Year and Womenswear Designer of the Year, he's still riding high with the launch of his first eyewear collection for Calvin Klein.

Raf Simons for Calvin Klein Drops a Beautiful new Eyewear Range for SS17!???? pic.twitter.com/7hYtS2Ufw5 — Outlander (@StreetFashion01) June 14, 2017

His first eyewear collection features large, futuristic silhouettes and metallic accents. The full line is expected to come in a wide range of colors that have yet to be revealed. The new eyewear range is part of the new CALVIN KLEIN 205W39 NYC collection, named after the brand's NYC headquarters.

When Simons was hired to be chief creative officer of Calvin Klein, he was tasked with revamping the brand so it would be more edgy and fashion forward, versus the more American high fashion aesthetic that made it famous during the 90s.

Since taking the reins, Simons has thrown American minimalism out of the window. He did everything at his first show from brightly colored uniforms to banker style suits, leaving no stone unturned for every type of customer.

Now, after showing he can conquer ready-to-wear, both men's and womens, and even made-to-order couture style pieces, his next task will be accessories.