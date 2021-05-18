Ralph Lauren launches bespoke polo with new personalisation service

Ralph Lauren, in a bid to accelerate its personalisation service, is launching a made-to-order version of its iconic polo shirts.

This is the first time the American luxury brand has introduced a full made to order service of its polo’s, available both online and in stores. Prices start at 100 pounds and allow for personalisation and placement of its pony embroidery as well as various monograms, optional hem branding, personalised text and colour options.

“We are constantly exploring, researching and testing innovative ways to create new products that are fresh, exciting and experiential and that meet the ever-changing needs of our consumers,” David Lauren, chief innovation and branding officer and vice president of the company, told WWD. “With the Made-to-Order Polo program, we have taken our most iconic product and are giving the consumer the ability to reinvent it to design a fully customized product, which will ultimately have unlimited design options.”

The “turning point”, according to Lauren, is the attention paid to sustainability, since each individual product will be made only on request at the time of placing the order, allowing to reduce inventory.

The polo shirts come in twenty-four colour options with additional personalisation possible for colour blocking the collar, sleeves and bust.