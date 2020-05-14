Ralph Lauren launches polo design competition for Covid-19 relief

Ralph Lauren has created its first-ever polo design competition to contribute to Covid-19 relief efforts.

The “Polo Project: Design for Good” encourages people to “get inspired by the hope and optimism of the world” and create an original design for a polo shirt. 10 finalists, chosen by the company’s women’s and men’s design teams, will be revealed on The Polo App on June 1.

The voted winner will then receive a Ralph Lauren gift card worth 500 dollars and see their design sold on Ralph Lauren’s website and app. All sales and proceeds from the winning design will be donated to the World Health Organization’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund to help prevent, detect and respond to the pandemic.

Those interested in partaking in the competition can submit their artwork to The Polo Project via email by May 20. The company is also encouraging applicants to include some information about the inspiration and meaning behind their designs.

Over the past two months, the American luxury brand has contributed to the fight against the coronavirus, including committing 10 million dollars to coronavirus relief efforts through the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation and producing 250,000 masks and 25,000 isolation gowns together with its US manufacturing partners.