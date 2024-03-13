Real Leather Stay Different student design competition 2024 opens applications

Real Leather Stay Different and Arts Thread have opened entries for the fourth edition of their international student design competition. The competition is open to all students in higher education globally who have graduated in the past year.

The aim of the competition is to “challenge the fast fashion cycle and promote the sustainability of leather” by providing young fashion design talent with a platform to showcase their skills “while championing responsible sourcing practices,” the press release reads.

The Real Leather Stay Different competitions are funded by the Leather & Hide Council of America (L&HCA).

Candidates must craft a leather fashion item “made from at least 50% cattle hide” in one of three categories, namely: accessories, apparel or footwear.

Real Leather Stay Different opens entries for student design competition 2024

A jury of industry experts will select the best designs and the creators behind these will be named finalists of the competition. As was the case in previous editions, this year’s judging panel, who will choose the winner of the competition, will consist of well-known designers and other industry professionals, including Christopher Körber, managing director at Hugo Boss.

Previous winners of the contest have received guidance from judges representing international brands such as Mulberry, Wolverine and Hugo Boss and are now working at big fashion houses such as Christian Louboutin or Oscar de la Renta. Some of them are launching their own fashion labels.

Fashion design graduates worldwide must register and submit their designs via the official competition website by June 30, 2024.