Reiss launches second collection with Castore including womenswear

Reiss has launched its second activewear collection in collaboration with Castore introducing womenswear to the menswear offering.

The second collaboration builds upon Reiss looking to establish its activewear category “engineered for modern living,” explains the brand, and features more technical pieces and a womenswear capsule collection.

The 18-piece menswear and 16-piece womenswear collections combines Castore’s technical authority with Reiss’ timeless aesthetic to create elevated training essentials in a colour palette that is quintessentially Reiss, with solid colours like espresso, cloud, navy, mauve, thyme and petal.

Each collection has been designed to offer a modern mix of hybrid styles, high-performance and lifestyle pieces that can be worn pre, during, and post-gym, explains the retailer, with “flattering cuts and stylish details”.

Image: Reiss

For women, the collection features advanced technical fabrications with specialist properties designed to endure the toughest training sessions. Leggings and tops have been made with moisture-wicking fabric for improved breathability and bonded seams for maximum comfort during any phase of the workout. While the ribbed details throughout the collection aim to offer “a touch of leisurewear”.

For the men, the collaboration continues to offer athletic silhouettes in technical fabrications featuring shape recovery, contour lines, sweat-repelling innovation and cool-touch technology. The collection also adds knitwear, designed in-house at Reiss for the first time.

Image: Reiss

Standout looks include hybrid pieces that are more ergonomic but maintain a luxurious appeal, such as the shell jacket made from stretchy nylon that’s wind and water-resistant. It’s the perfect gear for running or as a lightweight shell to wear in the city. While the quick-drying two-in-one performance shorts with compression properties for improved muscle performance.

Mehm Kali, chief creative officer of Castore, said in a statement: “We’re delighted to continue our collaboration with Reiss after the fantastic response to season one. In addition to menswear, we’ve introduced a womenswear capsule which focuses on pre and post-training stories to add light and active lifestyle notes, whilst still building on the performance pieces within the range.”