Resetting the fashion calendar

This time of crisis has provided a unique opportunity for creatives to reflect on the structure of the industry in ways not seen before. Critically examining current practices and long-held ethea is informing new and better working methods of thriving and surviving in the ‘new normal’ landscape.

Trendstop invites FashionUnited readers to explore the significant post-coronavirus initiatives potentially reshaping the future of the fashion industry.

Reflecting The Real World

One key area of discussion among designers is that the fashion calendar, in its current guise, doesn’t reflect the real-time market, season or consumer shopping habits. Staging fashion shows closer to product delivery times builds interest and excitement levels among consumers and prevents fast-fashion brands from flooding the market with cheaper copies ahead of time. Echoing real-world seasons would lead to more appropriate products deliveries that resonate with consumers wants and needs at that moment in time.

Co-opting The Co-ed

Pre-pandemic, many brands and houses were already beginning to explore co-ed shows as an alternative to staging separate men’s and women’s events. Now this idea gains traction as designers look to condense the runway calendar with less time and resources taken up staging multiple shows for multiple collections. This approach also aligns the industry to reflect the non-gendered mindset that is influencing both designers and consumers.

Sustainable Strategies

Introducing more real-world scenarios and time frames to the calendar would increase full-price selling opportunities by reducing the need for discounting. It also addresses concerns surrounding future industry sustainability. Combined events and the digital initiatives being trialled by major Fashion Weeks, cut the amount of time, money and energy that is currently being spent on global travel across all fashion sectors from designers and brands, to press and buyers.

