Resort 24 collections: fabric and material trends

Resort, Cruise and Pre-Spring are all names given to the same set of collections. Normally set to drop in-store during January and February, they act as a precursor to the following spring and summer seasons, often producing trends that will resonate throughout the year. This time around, several designers chose exotic locales to display their runway shows, from the Italian countryside and Cannes to Mexico, Rio de Janeiro, Los Angeles and Seoul. It added an extra element of excitement to off-season shows that are historically shot in a studio setting. Overtime, it became clear that certain fabrics and materials, both expected and unexpected, were being used in abundance, giving an indication of what to expect to see in stores early next year.

A Stitch in Time

Certainly not a new trend, crocheted apparel is proving to have staying power, giving new life to ‘boho-chic’ and similar styles. The fact that crochet wool can be rendered in many patterns, colors, weights and styles offers a versatility consumers of all types can enjoy.

Stella McCartney

Credits: Stella McCartney resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 16: a long-sleeved, round neck, full-length, form-fitting dress in soft green crochet ladder-stitched wool.

Dior - designer: Maria Grazia Chiuri

Credits: Dior resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 79: a vintage-looking, cream-colored cotton knit crochet top with a peplum and a matching skirt in a variety of stitches.

DSquared2 - designers: Dean and Dan Caten

Credits: DSquared2 resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 14: a pink wool crochet mini-length tank dress over a logo tee and yellow briefs.

Carolina Herrera – designer: Wes Gordon

Credits: Carolina Herrera resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 49: a long-line orange cotton crochet tank top with a matching long skirt in a lace pattern.

Frederick Anderson

Credits: Frederick Anderson resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 15: a blue body-con full-length long-sleeved dress with a deep vee front in variegated silk wool crochet patterns.

Philipp Plein

Credits: Philipp Plein resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 5: a cardigan and matching pants in orange cotton wool crochet with a hexagon pattern and oversized diamante buttons.

Warm and Fuzzy Feelings

Faux fur is another trend with legs, mostly used for outerwear, it can turn a simple coat or jacket into a show-stopper.

Givenchy - designer: Matthew M. Williams

Credits: Courtesy/Givenchy resort 24

Look 17: a peach-colored long haired three-quarter length jacket over stirrup leggings.

Chloé - designer: Gabriela Hearst

Credits: Chloé resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 10: a full-length light blue coat with a broad collar and no buttons.

Christopher John Rogers

Credits: Christopher John Rogers resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 12: a bright yellow full-length marabou coat over a yellow shirt and pants.

Coach - designer: Stuart Vevers

Credits: Coach resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 5: a bright orange long haired faux fur short coat over a black skirt.

Victoria Beckham

Credits: Victoria Beckham resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 8: a short-length faux fur coat in neutral tones over a brown rib mini dress and thigh highs.

Max Mara - designer: Ian Griffiths

Credits: Max Mara resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 1: an off-white long coat with wide lapels embellished with black tassels and metal studs, shown over a tank top and boxer shorts.

The Shining

Metallic, sequined and other high-shine materials, once reserved for the winter and holiday seasons are now becoming prominent year-round.

Anna Sui

Credits: Anna Sui resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 28: a sleeveless four button jacket with rounded patch pockets and a matching mini skirt, both rendered in bright silver leather.

Diesel - designer: Glenn Martens

Credits: Diesel resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 37: a long-sleeved top and matching skirt in a knit with a high shine treatment in blue ombré.

Alberta Ferretti

Credits: Alberta Ferretti resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 35: a bandeau top and matching waistless full-legged pants in brown sequins under a transparent caramel-colored high-low shirt.

Johanna Ortiz

Credits: Johanna Ortiz resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 18: a long split-front skirt in metallic silver teamed to a classic blue and white striped shirt.

Chanel - designer: Virginie Viard

Credits: Chanel resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 35: a lurex, short-sleeved henley in purple, blue and yellow narrow stripes with pink high-shine bikini briefs.

Christopher John Rogers

Credits: Christopher John Rogers resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 5: a long silver metallic trench coat over satin cargo pants.

Scuba diving

‘Scuba’ is a double-knit fabric made of polyester fiber with a two-way stretch. It is becoming more popular recently with ready-to-wear designers, because it provides structure to a garment. Neoprene, which is a type of synthetic rubber, is thicker than scuba and retains even more body.

Gucci

Credits: Gucci resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 18: a pale pink chiffon dress with tiered ruffles over a black full-length scuba suit with white seams, accessorized with custom sneakers.

Louis Vuitton - designer: Nicolas Ghesquière

Credits: Courtesy/Louis Vuitton resort 24

Look 6: a light green cropped zip-front top with a black web collar and a double layer flounce mini skirt.

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy

Credits: Charles Jeffrey Loverboy resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 19: a skintight blue scuba zip-front mock-turtle top with a ‘Basquiat’ type design and matching bike shorts.

Ferragamo - designer: Maximilian Davis

Credits: Courtesy/Ferragamo resort 24

Look 7: a brown scuba long sleeved bodysuit with a black mock-turtle neck and matching leggings.

DSquared2 - designers: Dean and Dan Caten

Credits: DSquared2 resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 31: a black form fitting neoprene jacket with fishnet inserts and a red and white design on the sleeves with low-rise black bike shorts.