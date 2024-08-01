Resort 25 Footwear Key Items: from loafers to leopard print boots

Leopard print boots

Versace

Versace Resort 25 leopard print boots Credits: Versace Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Givenchy: designer, Susanna Venegas

Givenchy Resort 25 leopard print boots Credits: Givenchy Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Ganni: designer, Ditte Reffstrup

Ganni Resort 25 leopard print boots Credits: Ganni Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Loafers

Gucci: designer, Sabato De Sarno

Gucci Resort 25 white loafer Credits: Gucci Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Roberto Cavalli: designer, Fausto Puglisi

Roberto Cavalli Resort 25 loafer Credits: Cavalli Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Maria McManus

Maria McManus Resort 25 loafer Credits: McManus Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The Resort season (a.k.a. Cruise and Pre-Spring) drops in-store from December all the way through to March. The various collections can take on a variety of characteristics, from beach attire to apres ski. There is such variety that there are clothes to be worn in all four seasons. The footwear presented for Resort tells a similar story, from boots and sturdy shoes to slip-ons and thong sandals. Here are the key styles we can expect to see on offer for Resort 25.Of all the animal prints, leopard is the most popular. This allegedly dates back to the 1930s when it was featured in the ‘Tarzan the Ape Man’ movies. Associated today with the ‘Mob Wives Aesthetic’, several designers used leopard printed calf hair for knee-length boots.A wide leg boot in leopard print split calf leather with a rounded toe and bow decoration matched to a short collarless ‘60s style coat.A point toe boot in black and cream-colored leopard print with a fold-over shaft accessorized a grey shorts suit and a pink trench coat.Natural-colored leopard print boots with a pointed toe, kitten heel and belt detail accessorized a black shift dress with silver buttons and zips.The origins of loafers are not clear, but may have been inspired by Norwegian slip-on shoes. Thus, the term ‘Weejuns,’ coined by GH Bass in 1934 when they launched the penny loafer. Although traditionally worn with fall attire, the fashion these days is that ‘anything goes’.White loafers with a black platform embellished with studs and a Gucci bit were shown with short socks, accessorizing a sheer outfit in bright pink.Black and white snakeskin penny loafers accessorized a mid-length slip dress in a floral and zebra mixed print.

Classic black penny loafers and grey ribbed socks accessorized a grey ribbed bodysuit and a camel-colored layer under a grey denim jacket.

Mary Janes

Anna Sui

Anna Sui Resort 25 Mary-Janes Credits: Anna Sui Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Coperni: designers, Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Meyer

Coperni Resort 25 split toe Mary-Janes Credits: Coperni Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

In 1904, the Brown Shoe Company of Missouri started naming their bar shoes after the girlfriend of the mischievous cartoon character Buster Brown. Henceforth shoes with a strap have become known as ‘Mary Janes’.Black fabric Mary-Janes with a purple and green floral appliqué and black socks accessorized a sleeveless black and white polka dot dress with a ruffled trim.

White Mary-Jane style shoes with split toes and a wide strap accessorized a navy and yellow striped rugby shirt and camel-colored bubble hem skirt.

Ulla Johnson

Ulla Johnson Resort 25 mesh Mary-Janes Credits: Ulla Johnson Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Slingbacks

Erdem Moralioglu

Erdem Resort 25 silver slingbacks Credits: Erdem Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Black mesh Mary-Janes accessorized a black eyelet bodysuit with a deep vee neck.The origin of the slingback can be traced to the 1940s, when they were introduced by Salvatore Ferragamo. The pointed toe, ankle straps and exposed heels have always been considered an ultra-feminine look. This Resort season will be no exception.

Silver metallic slingbacks with kitten heels and a large tassel embellishment accessorized a body-con dress in pleated and printed silk.

Hervé Léger: designer, Michelle Ochs

Hervé Léger Resort 25 slingbacks Credits: Hervé Léger Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

No. 21: designer, Alessandro Dell’Acqua

No. 21 Resort 25 slingbacks Credits: No. 21 Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Thong sandals

Nehera: designer, Ladislav Zdút

Nehera Resort 25 thong sandals Credits: Nehera Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Chanel

Chanel Resort 25 thong sandals Credits: Chanel Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Johanna Ortiz

Johanna Ortiz Resort 25 thong sandals Credits: Johanna Ortiz Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Slip-Ons

MM6 Maison Margiela

MM6 Resort 25 slip-ons Credits: MM6 Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Lafayette 148: designer, Emily Smith

Lafayette 148 Resort 25 slip-ons Credits: Lafayette 148 Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

High heeled slingbacks with strap details on the upper accessorized a turquoise patent zip up jacket and stretch elastic ‘bandage’ skirt in the same color.Pale blue pointed toe slingbacks with a mid-high heel and cut-out detailing accessorized a grey short-sleeved sweater and brown skirt.Sandals with a Y-shape strap date back to ancient Egypt around 4,000 BC. In 1950s America the rubber thong sandal known as the ‘flip flop’ became widely popular. The style is so beloved that in the current day designers use the basic silhouette for upmarket versions.Camel-colored leather thong sandals with white stitching accessorized a cream-colored cotton skirt suit with silver zipper details.Thick rubber soled thongs with a terry cloth upper accessorized a sleeveless white shift dress with a pink, blue and yellow graphic pattern and Chanel logo.Thong style sandals with skinny suede ties on a rope platform sole accessorized cropped wide-leg pants in cream and a turtle-necked ribbed angora sweater.From ballet flats to moccasins and espadrilles, since the Covid-19 pandemic, flat slip-on shoes have become increasingly popular, as they offer comfort and versatility.Black leather slippers with a bump toe and stitched details on the upper accessorized a pale blue slip dress.

Satin slip-ons with a black sole accessorized a gold brocade vest and matching full skirt.

Dawei Sun

Dawei Resort 25 slip-ons Credits: Dawei Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Red mesh slip-ons accessorized an olive khaki oversized blouson and a matching midi skirt.