Resort 25 Footwear Key Items: from loafers to leopard print boots
The Resort season (a.k.a. Cruise and Pre-Spring) drops in-store from December all the way through to March. The various collections can take on a variety of characteristics, from beach attire to apres ski. There is such variety that there are clothes to be worn in all four seasons. The footwear presented for Resort tells a similar story, from boots and sturdy shoes to slip-ons and thong sandals. Here are the key styles we can expect to see on offer for Resort 25.
Leopard print bootsOf all the animal prints, leopard is the most popular. This allegedly dates back to the 1930s when it was featured in the ‘Tarzan the Ape Man’ movies. Associated today with the ‘Mob Wives Aesthetic’, several designers used leopard printed calf hair for knee-length boots.
VersaceA wide leg boot in leopard print split calf leather with a rounded toe and bow decoration matched to a short collarless ‘60s style coat.
Givenchy: designer, Susanna VenegasA point toe boot in black and cream-colored leopard print with a fold-over shaft accessorized a grey shorts suit and a pink trench coat.
Ganni: designer, Ditte ReffstrupNatural-colored leopard print boots with a pointed toe, kitten heel and belt detail accessorized a black shift dress with silver buttons and zips.
LoafersThe origins of loafers are not clear, but may have been inspired by Norwegian slip-on shoes. Thus, the term ‘Weejuns,’ coined by GH Bass in 1934 when they launched the penny loafer. Although traditionally worn with fall attire, the fashion these days is that ‘anything goes’.
Gucci: designer, Sabato De SarnoWhite loafers with a black platform embellished with studs and a Gucci bit were shown with short socks, accessorizing a sheer outfit in bright pink.
Roberto Cavalli: designer, Fausto PuglisiBlack and white snakeskin penny loafers accessorized a mid-length slip dress in a floral and zebra mixed print.
Maria McManus
Classic black penny loafers and grey ribbed socks accessorized a grey ribbed bodysuit and a camel-colored layer under a grey denim jacket.
Mary JanesIn 1904, the Brown Shoe Company of Missouri started naming their bar shoes after the girlfriend of the mischievous cartoon character Buster Brown. Henceforth shoes with a strap have become known as ‘Mary Janes’.
Anna SuiBlack fabric Mary-Janes with a purple and green floral appliqué and black socks accessorized a sleeveless black and white polka dot dress with a ruffled trim.
Coperni: designers, Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Meyer
White Mary-Jane style shoes with split toes and a wide strap accessorized a navy and yellow striped rugby shirt and camel-colored bubble hem skirt.
Ulla JohnsonBlack mesh Mary-Janes accessorized a black eyelet bodysuit with a deep vee neck.
SlingbacksThe origin of the slingback can be traced to the 1940s, when they were introduced by Salvatore Ferragamo. The pointed toe, ankle straps and exposed heels have always been considered an ultra-feminine look. This Resort season will be no exception.
Erdem Moralioglu
Silver metallic slingbacks with kitten heels and a large tassel embellishment accessorized a body-con dress in pleated and printed silk.
Hervé Léger: designer, Michelle OchsHigh heeled slingbacks with strap details on the upper accessorized a turquoise patent zip up jacket and stretch elastic ‘bandage’ skirt in the same color.
No. 21: designer, Alessandro Dell’AcquaPale blue pointed toe slingbacks with a mid-high heel and cut-out detailing accessorized a grey short-sleeved sweater and brown skirt.
Thong sandalsSandals with a Y-shape strap date back to ancient Egypt around 4,000 BC. In 1950s America the rubber thong sandal known as the ‘flip flop’ became widely popular. The style is so beloved that in the current day designers use the basic silhouette for upmarket versions.
Nehera: designer, Ladislav ZdútCamel-colored leather thong sandals with white stitching accessorized a cream-colored cotton skirt suit with silver zipper details.
ChanelThick rubber soled thongs with a terry cloth upper accessorized a sleeveless white shift dress with a pink, blue and yellow graphic pattern and Chanel logo.
Johanna OrtizThong style sandals with skinny suede ties on a rope platform sole accessorized cropped wide-leg pants in cream and a turtle-necked ribbed angora sweater.
Slip-OnsFrom ballet flats to moccasins and espadrilles, since the Covid-19 pandemic, flat slip-on shoes have become increasingly popular, as they offer comfort and versatility.
MM6 Maison MargielaBlack leather slippers with a bump toe and stitched details on the upper accessorized a pale blue slip dress.
Lafayette 148: designer, Emily Smith
Satin slip-ons with a black sole accessorized a gold brocade vest and matching full skirt.
Dawei SunRed mesh slip-ons accessorized an olive khaki oversized blouson and a matching midi skirt.
