Revolve to return to NYFW with multi-brand Gallery installation

Revolve Group has announced it will be returning to the New York Fashion Week schedule for this season with the second instalment of Revolve Gallery.

The immersive, multi-brand installation, held between September 9 and 11, will feature emerging designers alongside exclusive brands, own brands and premier partners.

This year, the Gallery will showcase over 20 creative spaces and will highlight the likes of Aya Muse, Lita By Ciara, Kim Shui, Michael Costello and Andrea Iyamah, all of which will be available to shop in-person or online.

Additionally, a number of Revolve’s own brand portfolio will also be present, including House of Harlow 1960, Camila Coelho Collection and Helsa by Elsa Hosk.

For the second year in a row, Cotton Incorporated will be exhibiting a sensory experience and educational presentation about cotton’s relationship with water.

The event will be partnering with Instagram influencer Albert Ayal, the owner of Up Next Designer, who worked with Revolve on a curation of 12 looks at the Gallery.