Robyn Lynch reimagines Guinness Storehouse uniforms

London-based Irish menswear designer Robyn Lynch has redesigned the uniforms for the Guinness Storehouse attraction in Dublin, which tells the story of one of Ireland’s most loved brands, Guinness.

The brand-new uniform celebrates the attraction's 25th anniversary, drawing inspiration from traditional workwear, constructed from denim and finished with garment-dyed and laser-etched detailing, featuring subtle nods to the brand's heritage, such as the Guinness harp appearing as a recurring motif throughout.

Lynch, who is renowned for using her Irish heritage as the base of the brand's ethos and inspiration, has produced a practical and modern uniform that brings together heritage, functionality, and contemporary Irish design.

Guinness Storehouse uniforms by Robyn Lynch Credits: Guinness Storehouse

Highlights include organic cotton T-shirts featuring reflective embroidered harps, a signature detail from Lynch’s core collections, while knitwear, produced in Ireland, provides “both comfort and a sense of national craftsmanship,” and completing the look is an apron that has been featuring screen printed using a gradient technique that mirrors the settling of a pint, blending hues of rich browns and deep blacks in a symbolic expression of the Guinness pour.

Guinness Storehouse uniforms by Robyn Lynch Credits: Guinness Storehouse

A separate look for the Guinness Connoisseur Team draws directly from the Guinness archival brewery lab coats, reimagined as an off-white, short-sleeve cotton workwear shirt, with reflective harp embroidery designed to interact with photography, while team leaders on a softer, refined silhouette with tailored wool pieces in a calm neutral palette, with tonal embroidered logos and subtle textural details.

Guinness Storehouse uniforms by Robyn Lynch Credits: Guinness Storehouse

Catherine Keegan, Diageo Irish brand homes head of innovation and employee engagement, said in a statement: "We are thrilled to unveil the new team uniforms designed by Irish designer Robyn Lynch to mark the 25th anniversary of the Guinness Storehouse. Partnering with the incredibly talented Robyn Lynch, this initiative honours our history but also underscores our proud commitment to fostering creative partnerships.

“Robyn's unique vision, deeply rooted in Irish culture and inspired by the rich heritage found within the Guinness Archives, brings a modern, stylish, and authentically Irish aesthetic to our team uniform.”

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Guinness Storehouse, Lynch will also release a limited-edition hoodie and T-shirt, featuring iconic Guinness motifs, reimagined through mixed media applications, combining traditional screen printing on premium heavy cotton with reflective embroidery. These exclusive pieces will be available in-store at the Guinness Storehouse.

Guinness Storehouse uniforms by Robyn Lynch Credits: Guinness Storehouse

Guinness Storehouse uniforms by Robyn Lynch Credits: Guinness Storehouse