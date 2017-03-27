Sao Paulo Fashion Week Overview

Trendstop's global catwalk team return from South America's premiere fashion event having identified the most essential styles to emerge from the Sao Paulo catwalks. The SPFW N43 edition of 31 fashion shows introduces 6 new designers to the schedule as the event continues to operate outside the traditional seasonal calendar and tap into the influential transseaonal movement. We reveal three key looks to FashionUnited readers that will inform and inspire your next collection while our comprehensive catwalk coverage and expert analysis gives you the best possible basis for your decision making, evaluating each trend's commercial value and longevity.

This week Trendstop present three season-less themes that will be impacting across Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter 2017-18 with products and pieces that work throughout the year. Designs blur both seasonal and gender lines with exaggeratedly masculine proportions of The Oversized Sweat and the reinvented tailoring techniques of the Shirting Rework. Sportswear takes a tougher stance in Sleek Fighter with a powerful athleticism straight from the boxing ring.

The Oversized Sweat

Sporty sweatshirts go OTT with extra large proportions. Longline styles feature extended arms, creating a slouchy masculine silhouette. Block colours and geo prints enhance the oversized aesthetic while varsity inspired graphics and slogan typography introduce a 90s urban athletic vibe.

Shirting Rework

The white shirt is reengineered as classic styles mix the masculine with the feminine. Traditional tailoring techniques are updated with innovative constructions such as asymmetric eyelet laced fastenings, delicate sheer panels and funnel collars while retaining man-tailored proportions.

Sleek Fighter

Fashion looks to the boxing ring for inspiration as athletic and streetwear styles adopt a fighting mentality. Body-conscious colour-blocked pieces in technical satin and leather are layered with baggy sweatpants and flowing hooded robes that amplify pugilist aesthetics while towelling sweatbands and fingerless gloves enhance protective elements.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: A La Garconne, A Brand, Just Kids, Vitorino Campos, Animale, Coca Cola Jeans, Lab, Memo, Ratier all SPFW N43.