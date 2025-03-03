Seasalt Cornwall unveils collaboration with Beyond Retro

British clothing brand Seasalt Cornwall has unveiled a collaboration with vintage clothing curators Beyond Retro using repurposed denim designed to reduce textile waste within the clothing industry.

The limited-edition Beyond Retro x Seasalt capsule collection features one-of-a-kind pieces crafted using repurposed denim and is part of the Cornish clothing brand’s newly launched Creative Circularity initiative, where the brand pioneer’s creative ways to improve environmental and social impact across the product lifecycle.

Laura Watson, chief creative officer at Seasalt Cornwall, said in a statement: “Beyond Retro has always been a brand that is firmly on ours. Their unique offering and brand ethos directly align with ours at Seasalt.

“We knew that whatever we worked on together would need to be true to both brands in terms of responsibility as well as offering an exceptional product to our customers.”

Beyond Retro X Seasalt collection Credits: Seasalt

The collection consists of three popular Seasalt silhouettes, cropped jeans, a pinafore dress and a workwear style jacket, which have all been reimagined for the collaboration. Each piece is made in patchwork denim using pre-loved, post-consumer denim sorted [SS1] in Beyond Retro’s factory in India, giving the fabric a second life and preventing it from ending up in landfill.

Steven Bethell, co-founder of Beyond Retro, added: ''We are thrilled to partner with Seasalt on this first collection. A collection that draws on fabrics from the past to create fashion-forward cutting-edge designs.

“The denim industry is set for a major resurgence in 2025, with denim dominating global runways and fashion weeks. So, with this in mind, this exciting collaboration has been getting creative with denim; sifting through an ocean of second-hand materials, they've reimagined classic designs in a collection that is unique and perfect for modern life."

The Beyond Retro x Seasalt collection is available in UK sizes 8-18 online and in selected Seasalt shops (Edinburgh, Glasgow, York, Cambridge, Leeds, Meadowhall, Harrogate, Winchester, Falmouth and Cribbs). Prices will range from 125 to 145 pounds.