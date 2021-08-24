Serena Williams jewellery line set to global following US deal

Tennis superstar Serena Williams is launching her eponymous fine jewellery collection, Serena Williams Jewelry in Zales in the US.

The Signet-owned diamond jeweller will become the sole retailer of Serena Williams Jewelry in the US from August 24.

The collection includes more than 60 sparkling rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets set in 10K gold and sterling silver accented with brilliant, natural diamonds. Prices range from 99 to 9,999 US dollars depending on the metal and carat weight.

Commenting on the deal, Williams said in a statement: “I’m so excited to expand the success of Serena Williams Jewelry in collaboration with Zales. I’ve had a long relationship with Zales as a customer and have always admired their style and appreciated their reputation for quality and customer service.

“Introducing my collection to the Zales customer just makes so much sense and really is a dream come true.”

Serena Williams Jewelry signs exclusive US deal with Zales

The Serena Williams Jewelry design focus is on the theme of “It’s Your Turn to Play” which promotes the concepts of passion, self-acceptance, and empowerment through three curations titled ‘Unstoppable,’ ‘Believe, Be Great,’ and ‘Queen of Your Court’.

Williams added: “I love expressing myself through fashion. My diamond jewellery collection is a beautiful celebration of the strong women in my life and around the world. I’m so grateful for the opportunity for my designs to inspire people to love themselves, believe in themselves, and to bring a little sparkle and joy to special moments.”

Jamie Singleton, president of Kay, Zales and Peoples, said: “Each design embodies her striking yet playful style, and we are thrilled to bring Serena’s signature aesthetic to our customers, giving them another avenue to express themselves and connect with the energy that Serena emits.”

KP Sanghvi looking to expand Serena Williams Jewelry globally

Following the US launch, KP Sanghvi, the global licensee for Serena Williams Jewelry stated that it would be vetting new global opportunities for the collection in additional markets.

Gautam Begani, chief operating officer of KP Sanghvi Jewelry, added: “It has been an absolute joy working with Serena and watching her inspire new fine jewellery collections that mirror her bold, yet playful, sense of style.

“We’re so excited about our new retail distribution with one of the largest specialty jewellers in the US. Our major next step is taking Serena’s diamond jewellery designs to a wider audience of her fans globally.”

KP Sanghvi is one of the largest vertically integrated diamond companies in the world.