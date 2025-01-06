Shein commits to cool transfer denim printing

Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein is committing to reducing water and energy when producing its denim by increasing its adoption of cool transfer digital print, which replicates denim textures and effects without being as resource-intensive as traditional denim manufacturing methods.

In a statement, Shein said it produced almost 380,000 pieces of denim apparel in 2024 using the cool transfer denim printing process, saving over 10,000 metric tons of water compared to traditional denim production techniques. This marks a 90 percent increase from 2023 when 200,000 denim pieces were made using this innovative method.

Since introducing cool transfer denim printing in 2022, Shein has saved nearly 19,500 metric tons of water, and the fast-fashion giant is looking to increase its adoption of the technology as it consumes less water and energy, while also creating a more streamlined production process.

Traditional denim manufacturing is known for being resource-intensive, requiring vast amounts of water and energy for processes such as dyeing, bleaching, and washing. The innovative cool transfer denim printing process involves a digital printer using reactive ink to print denim textures, artwork or patterns onto a transfer film.

The designs on the transfer film are then imprinted onto white denim fabric using cold transfer equipment, replicating the effects of washing denim to produce features like faded finishes, whiskering, and retro-worn effects. Verified by Bureau Veritas in October 2023, the process reduces water usage by 70.5 percent compared to conventional denim washing methods.

Shein also adds that the technology complements its on-demand business model, which leverages a digitalised supply chain to match customer demand with merchandise supply, allowing the online retailer to launch new products in small initial batches of 100-200 items, assessing customer feedback in real-time, and restocking items based on demand.