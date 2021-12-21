Singeleza Lace: The art that transforms Brazilian lives

For Over the past 8 years, the Artecer association in Paripueira, Maceió (AL), has been gathering women from the community to learn and develop clothing. The women work with Singeleza lace, and are supported by the Sebrae, the Brazilian support service for small enterprises.

Most likely originating from Portugal, the lace is made with a needle, a toothpick and thread. It’s history is one that spans through the 20th century; Jeane Valentim dos Santos was taught how to make it by her grandmother Luzinete, who in turn, learned the process from a Portuguese nanny who arrived in Brazil after World War One.

A delicate fabric that can be used to detail pieces of clothing, or simply as raw material. Commonly used in dresses, skirts, beachwear and often decoration, it is considered the intangible cultural heritage of Alagoas.

Those who visit Alagoas find a small shop dedicated to the material, run by Jeane. Most of the collection is made up of American games, napkin holders and vase covers. But there are also blouses and beachwear. The collection holds a variety of stock, from napkin holders to vase covers, blouses to beachwear.

At the back of the house, the artisans gather every day to work while they chat. According to them conversation and laughter serve as therapy, while the sale of their products makes them financially independent. During the pandemic, the lace had the power to change the course of their lives for the better.

Photos: James Silver and Artecer

Transforming the community with a material

In partnership with Sebrae, the Sindivest-Alagoas Clothing Trade Union is offering free classes in sewing and pattern making. They are supported by the Federation of Industries of Algoas and Senai - National Service for Industry.

But the proposal goes further: "The women from the region of Paripueira are shellfish harvesters and during the low shellfish season they are out of work; hence our idea to teach them how to make lace,” explained Francisco Acioli, president of Sindivest.

In addition to the classes, Sindivest will buy the products for the association's stock. "It is a joint effort between Sindivest, the Federation and Senai, besides the partnership of Sebrae,” said Acioli.

The course offers training and fashion information in order to add more value to the work. On top of reviving the shop space, the course has 15 machines on loan, allowing the women to work and earn an income.

At the moment there are 10 women taking the courses, but the goal is to have 60 women working including the shellfish harvesters. "We also intend to catalogue it, make a book and teach people how this type of lace is made, to maintain the tradition," said Acioli.