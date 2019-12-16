Skims launches sleep collection

Kim Kardashian West's solutionwear line Skims has launched sleepwear. The collection features women's pajama essentials, with the launch coinciding with the last few days of the holiday shopping season.

The Skims Sleep Collection has seven classic styles, including one full sleep set, made of soft, stretchy and breathable modal jersey. Designed by Kim Kardashian West, each piece has a flattering fit for effortless ease and at-home luxury.

The Sleep Set features a long-sleeved, button-down top and wide leg bottom. The Sleep Robe for lounging and layering, features an adjustable belt and functional side pocket at the inseam. In addition to the Sleep Set and Robe, the collection features a v-neck Sleep Dress and Sleep Henley with three luxe buttons, contrasting neck-lines, and ribbed cuffs. The simple and understated Sleep Tank has a flattering square neck and thin straps that can be paired with the boxer-inspired Sleep Short or Pant for a complete look.

“I’m so excited for another amazing Skims launch... The Sleep Collection!! The modal jersey fabric is so stretchy, comfortable & breathable, I’m always sleeping in these now," said Kardashian West in a statement.

The Skims Sleep Collection is available in three muted shades: bone, slate, and onyx. Price points for the collection range from 32 dollars to 128 dollars, with sizes ranging from XXS-4X. The collection is available now exclusively on Skims.com.

photos: Courtesy of Full Pic