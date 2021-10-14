Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone's spring/summer 2022 fashion colours

Designers have spent the last month showcasing their spring-summer 2022 collections, highlighting a return to joy and positivity for the season to come. From vibrant neons to pastel hues, Pantone’s 10 SS22 fashion colours have been spotted on the runway - all styles included. FashionUnited breaks down each key colour palette that’s meant to shape next year’s fashion.

Cascade

Antonio Marras; Auralee; Dolce & Gabbana

Mixing the intensity of emerald and the delicacy of almond green, Pantone’s Cascade offers a refreshing take on this summer hue. It’s green at heart and infused with a bit of blue for a cool, bright effect that catches the eye. We’ve seen it paired with florals at Antonio Marras and Dolce & Gabbana and worn with white at Auralee.

Coffee Quartz

A—Company; Blumarine; Andrew GN

Pantone’s Coffee Quartz appears as a reassuring yet glamorous colour that works year-round, blending chocolate brown with slightly lighter undertones for a summery take. Andrew GN adopted the shade in a structural, mini dress while Blumarine presented a pair of skinny leather trousers trimmed with cutouts.

Coral Rose

Batsheva; Nicole Miller; Nensi Dojaka

There’s no doubt Pantone’s Coral Rose will spark optimism in wardrobes - it embodies the summer season and this time, comes in an extra-saturated version. It’s packed with energy and excitement while still being close to floral inspirations. Batsheva went for a total-look, Nicole Miller showcased a ruched mini dress with puff sleeves whereas Nensi Dojaka’s swimsuit was paired with light pink to tone it down.

Super Sonic

Acne Studios; Alaïa

Nodding to Mediterranean blue, Pantone’s Super Sonic will make heads turn, especially if adopted as a total look. It’s vibrant, intense and electric at the same time and can be paired with other shades of blue for a tonal effect that packs a punch. Alaïa’s dress is one that’ll work on its own while Acne Studios’ ensemble can easily be mixed and matched.

Popcorn

Acne Studios; Dawei; Chloé

Aptly named Popcorn, Pantone’s seasonal take on yellow is subtle - it’s both pared-back and cheerful and is filled with warmth. Chloé paired it with a black strapless top and sandals and Acne Studios chose to match it with white while Dawei opted for a full look made of casual layers.

Potpourri

Brandon Maxwell; Elisabetta Franchi; Dawei

Pantone’s Potpourri is a fresh light, baby pink that’s lighthearted and soothing for the eye. This new pink iteration presents a sense of calm and appears more mellow than usual blush shades. Brandon Maxwell mixed it with white for a modern gingham print and Elisabetta Franchi and Dawei presented draped and structured shapes respectively, both balanced by the softness of Potpourri.

Orchid Bloom

Issey Miyake; Marco Rambaldi; Dawei

Spring-summer 2022’s version of lavender is joyful, celebrating a love for nature’s vibrant florals. Pantone’s Orchid Bloom is less pastel and more saturated than traditional light purple shades and has been spotted on relaxed, draped pieces at Issey Miyake and Dawei. Marco Rambaldi mixed the colour with classic white on a knee-length knitted dress.

Bubblegum

Adam Lippes; Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood; Agnès B.

Pantone’s Bubblegum is the epitome of positivity - it’s saturated, bright and chirpy. It comes both as a block colour and a base for prints in next summer’s collections, highlighting any shade it’s paired with. Adam Lippes and Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood chose to showcase it plain for maximum impact while Agnès B. incorporated it in an abstract, colourful pattern.

Sudan Brown

Elisabetta Franchi; Akris

Referencing the great outdoors and a return to nature, Pantone’s Sudan Brown embodies earthy tones. It mixes classic tan brown with mustard tones for a shade that works as well in the city as it does in nature. Both Elisabetta Franchi and Akris opted for tonal looks, making for a sophisticated, elegant silhouette.

Fragile Sprout

Blumarine; Eudon Choi; David Koma

This sharp, striking shade stands between neon yellow and apple green. The most pigmented hue among Pantone’s SS22 fashion colours, Fragile Sprout is all about making an impression. Paired with contrasting black and grey at David Koma and Blumarine, it was paired with bright orange trousers at Eudon Choi.

All images: Catwalk Pictures.