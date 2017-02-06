Spring Summer 2018 Key Material Directions

Trendstop's materials team bring FashionUnited readers the latest fabric directions that will be inspiring apparel collections in SS18. First identified by our experts at the global fabric trade shows and now emerging on the international runways, these essential fabrications will be impacting across the women's, men's and childrenswear sectors into SS18 and beyond. Our seasonal material forecasts are carefully curated to evaluate each trends commercial value, directionality and longevity to inform your decision making.

This week Trendstop reveal three inspirational materials themes that will be informing Spring/Summer 2018 apparel direction. Soft Comforts taps into the transseasonal trend and the growth of loungewear with cosy comforting textures reworked for summer. Primary Games introduces sportswear hybrids with an emphasis on performance and innovation, and Forest Blooms looks to the natural world as organic textures are refined and refreshed with spring motifs.

Soft Comforts

Soft to the touch fabrications lend a comforting aspect to the summer wardrobe enhanced by inflated volumes and cosy handles. Double-knit textures and smooth yarns create clean scuba-like finishes with extra body while rustic textures are softened with towelling and piling techniques and padded surfaces mimic corduroy ribbing to create added surface interest.

Primary Games

Fabrics take inspiration from the sportswear market with a focus on high performance aspects, technical features and hybrid innovations. Bold primary brights gain depth and dimension from high-shine and liquid gloss coatings while waffle and pique lend a retro appeal to textural sports fabrics. High-tech aspects come through in the lightweight and breathable qualities of hybridised bonded mesh.

The Placement Patch

SS18 materials get closer to nature with a concept that embraces tangled organic textures and earthy undergrowth qualities in leafy greens and faded mint tones to refresh the palette. Taking inspiration from forest foliage, sheer embroideries and lace utilise greenery motifs and densely tangled formations that mix heavy and delicate feels.

