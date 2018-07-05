Spring Summer 2019 Pitti Uomo Trade Show Overview

The Trendstop menswear team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive insight into the key menswear themes emerging seen at Pitti Uomo in Florence. A kaleidoscope of colour came to the historic Fortezza da Basso showground as vibrantly hypnotic sets designed by Sergio Colantuoni provided a technicolour backdrop for an international contingent of around 1,240 designers and fashion labels. Amongst the iconic and the established, new creative talents from Northern and Eastern Europe introduced their take on contemporary menswear, creating a unique brand mix that saw cutting edge design sit side-by-side classic labels and modern sportswear relaunches.

This week Trendstop present three key Pitti Uomo menswear trends for SS19. Technical elements offer a fresh twist on staple menswear pieces in Tech Safari while performance materials translate protective outerwear into more seasonal iterations in The Sheer Windcheater. Text in Repeat sees branding and graphics take inspiration from streetwear in a youthful revamp of all-over prints.

Tech Safari

Outdoor performance and utility-wear combine to create new hybridized looks inspired by safari excursions over rugged terrain. Previously heavy-duty fabrications are teamed with technical materials to bring lightweight practicality to apparel, accessories and footwear.

The Sheer Windcheater

Protective outerwear is reworked for the spring/summer season with ultra-lightweight, floaty qualities and translucent finishes. Frosted plastics, flyweight nylons and fine mesh fabrics create a semi-sheer appearance that puts a high-performance spin on layered looks.

Text in Repeat

Typography prints take centre stage, creating both subtly tongue-in-cheek expressions and bold all-over statements. Contrast colour-blocked surrounds highlight punchy branding while asymmetrical and diagonal placements look especially new.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: Griffin, And Wander, Woolrich, Christopher Raeburn, K-Way, 66 Degrees North, North Sails, Pony, Eastpak, all Spring Summer 2019.