Spring/Summer 2021 Menswear colour trends

Menswear colour gains new depth and variety this season as influences from womenswear infiltrate the masculine palette. Working in striking combination, the referencing of vintage and retro tints and tones soften the effect, increasing the fashion colour options for men while retaining their accessibility.

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers the essential colour stories emerging from the Men’s Spring Summer 2021 Fashion Weeks.

Feminine Vintage Combos

As the vintage revival gathers pace and gender lines continue to blur, Spring Summer 2021 sees the emergence of feminine tones in the menswear palette. Taking inspiration from the past, vibrant shades become subtly muted via retro references while still making an impact in unexpected combinations.

Forgotten Sports Primaries

Primary brights also give nod to vintage athleticism with retro toned sports-inspired hues applied to outerwear and laidback casuals. Classic reds, yellows and blues are updated for the new season when applied to technical fabrications, worn as single statement pieces or impactful head-to-toe blocks.

Intelligent Pastel Combos

Pastel colourways take a more sophisticated approach for Spring Summer 2021 with darker tints that tone down previously sugary shades. Lilacs and aqua hues hint at the feminine undercurrent of the season to expand the menswear palette beyond the staple core and neutral colours.

