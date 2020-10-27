Spring/Summer 2021 womenswear catwalk theme trends

Rethinking traditional womenswear codes is key to the SS21 season. Proportion, shape and silhouette are all experimented with, taking inspiration from the past to create something new. Global cultural heritage references are interwoven, bringing an international flavour to an eco-friendly artisanal aesthetic.

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers the key themes emerging from the Women’s Spring Summer 2021 Fashion Weeks.

Period Drama

The vintage trend continues, delving further back into the archives to introduce historical costume inspired silhouettes and detailing. Voluminous skirts, corsetry constructions, lace and embroidery techniques are revived whilst recreating historic styles in performance materials lends a highly contemporary twist.

Dramatic Proportions

Proportional play is one of the hallmarks of the SS21 season, influenced by a combination of a renewed interest in historical dressing and the ongoing reassessment of traditional womenswear in line with today’s female consumer. Billowing forms and extreme volumes offer those fresh ideas with a touch of playfulness and a sense of the unexpected.

The Eco Nomad

Two of fashion’s biggest trends unite as eco themes are merged with a global outlook. A desert wanderer vibe imbues flowing caftan silhouettes and handcrafted accessories. Raw leathers, yarns and fibres have an untreated look that echoes the sustainable mindset with handmade constructions supporting the ‘return to craft’ ethos.

