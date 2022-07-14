SS 2023 menswear trends: over the rainbow

Men’s wear designers presented strong showings in London, Milan and Paris this season. A number of standout trends for SS23 were on display, including plenty of bright colors, tie dyes and ombrés creating a ‘dopamine’ feel to the clothes.

AGR

Image: Courtesy AGR

London brand Agr is committed to designing knitwear in bright colors with a nightclub feel. Look four included a tie dyed rainbow sweater shown with shiny tech pants, accessorized by a crossbody bag with an AGR logo.

Amiri

Image: Courtesy Amiri

Los Angelean Mike Amiri showed in Paris. Although his past designs are rooted in jeanswear, the SS23 collection expanded the offering with both a variety of fabric and colors. Look 50 was composed of a tie-dye cotton knit sweater in shades of blue and green matched to pleated front relaxed fit trousers in a silky fabric.

Bluemarble

Image: Courtesy Bluemarble

For SS23, Anthony Alvarez showed a collection with a Californian vibe. Look 25 was composed of a green tie-dye sweatshirt embellished with shiny decals matched to white cargo pants in technical fabric.

Dries Van Noten

Image: Courtesy Dries van Noten

Dries Van Noten partly based his SS23 collection on the Buffalo style of 1980s London with elements of current motocross culture. For look 57 the designer showed a sleeveless zip up top with a design in ombre´ orange and yellow matched to patchwork shorts.

Études

Image: Courtesy Etudes

Aurélien Arbet, José Lamali, and Jérémie Egry used a kaleidoscope of color for the finale of their SS23 show. Look 34 included a shirt and shorts in a tie dye pattern in a rainbow of colors.

Joeone

Image: Courtesy JoeOne

From designer Louis-Gabriel Nouchi for Joeone, a matching zip up jacket and baggy pants in a wavy tie-dye mix of purple, green and blue influenced by the paintings of the Chinese artist, Wang Ximeng.

Louis Vuitton

Image: Courtesy Louis Vuitton

The first since the death of Virgil Abloh, but his hand was evident in every look. Behind it was the concept of play. Look 28 combined a baseball jacket in orange and white with ombré skater pants in green and orange.

Marcelo Burlon Country of Milan

Image: Courtesy Marcelo Burlon Country of Milan

Look 54 from Marcelo Burlon for SS23 was a long line tank top and matching wide leg pants in 60’s inspired ttie dye.

Marine Serre

Image: Courtesy Marine Serre

The designer named her SS23 collection, ‘State of Soul.’ Look 40 included two pieces in green tie dye overlaid with a large placed print.

Rick Owens

Image: Courtesy Rick Owens

Going against his usual monotone palette Rick Owens delivered a handful of separates in punchy brights. Look 33 was comprised of a hot pink ombre slim-fit top matched to high shine cargo pants.